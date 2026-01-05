The killing of Nikitha Godishala has triggered an international manhunt and raised urgent questions about what happened inside a Maryland apartment on New Year's Eve.

The 27-year-old Indian national was found dead days after being reported missing, while her ex-boyfriend, now the prime suspect, left the United States and travelled to India, prompting US authorities to escalate the case beyond national borders.

What Happened: The Key Timeline

Police believe Nikitha Godishala was killed on the evening of 31 December 2025, after she visited her former partner's apartment in Columbia, Maryland.

According to investigators, she was last seen there on New Year's Eve. When she failed to make contact with friends and family, concerns grew rapidly.

On 2 January 2026, her ex-boyfriend reported her missing to the police. Later the same day, he boarded a flight out of the US.

Within days, officers obtained a search warrant for his apartment, where they discovered Godishala's body. Detectives quickly classified the case as a homicide.

Inside The Apartment Where Nikitha Godishala Was Found

Authorities have confirmed that Godishala died from multiple stab wounds. The apartment, located in Columbia in Howard County, became the focal point of the investigation after inconsistencies emerged in the timeline provided to police.

Investigators have not released further forensic details, citing the active nature of the case. However, law enforcement sources say the evidence recovered inside the apartment led directly to the issuance of an arrest warrant for her former partner.

Who Was Nikitha Godishala

Nikitha Godishala was an Indian national living and working in the United States. She was employed as a data and strategy analyst at a healthcare company in Maryland and had built a career in health analytics and data science.

She held a master's degree in health information technology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and previously earned a Doctor of Pharmacy degree in India.

Colleagues described her as driven and academically accomplished, with a growing professional profile in the US healthcare sector.

Who Killed Her: Focus On The Ex-Boyfriend

Police have identified her former partner, Arjun Sharma, as the primary suspect. He now faces arrest warrants for first- and second-degree murder.

Investigators say Sharma's decision to leave the country shortly after reporting Godishala missing raised immediate red flags.

His departure has complicated the investigation, turning a local homicide case into an international pursuit.

Police Investigation And International Manhunt

The Howard County Police Department is leading the investigation, working alongside federal authorities. US officials are coordinating with Indian law enforcement and international agencies to locate Sharma.

A request for an Interpol Red Notice is being pursued, a move that would alert law enforcement worldwide and aid in provisional arrest while extradition proceedings are prepared. Police have not publicly identified a motive and say the investigation remains ongoing.

Family, Embassy And Community Response

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC has confirmed it is in contact with Godishala's family and is providing consular assistance.

Community members in both the US and India have expressed shock at the killing, with many calling for swift extradition and accountability.

Friends said her sudden disappearance on New Year's Eve prompted frantic attempts to locate her before police confirmed the worst. The case has since gained widespread attention due to its cross-border legal implications.

What Happens Next

Authorities are continuing to gather evidence while working to secure the suspect's return to the United States.

Extradition proceedings, if initiated, could take months and involve complex legal steps under US-India treaties. Police say further updates will be released as the investigation develops.