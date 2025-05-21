Sophie Cunningham, a prominent name in the WNBA, is once again in the spotlight—not just for her athletic achievements, but for shocking allegations tying her to Phoenix Suns and Mercury CEO Josh Bartelstein.

Explosive Allegations Surface in Lawsuit

A new lawsuit claims that Sophie Cunningham, former Phoenix Mercury star, was allegedly involved in an affair with Josh Bartelstein, CEO of the Suns and Mercury franchises.

The lawsuit, filed by Gene Traylor, a former Suns employee and director of safety, security, and risk management, accuses Suns Legacy Partners, LLC of wrongful termination. Traylor claims he informed Bartelstein about damaging rumours being spread internally by Cornelius Craig, the franchise's vice-president of security and risk management.

"Plaintiff also shared with Bartelstein that Craig had been spreading damaging information that could jeopardise the organisation," the lawsuit reads. "When Bartelstein asked Plaintiff to reveal what Craig was saying, Plaintiff explained that Craig had been telling others, 'Josh Bartelstein is f–king Sophie Cunningham.'"

Cunningham and Bartelstein: Career and Personal Timelines

Cunningham joined the Mercury after being drafted in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played with the team until 2024. In September 2023, the Mercury extended her contract through 2025, but she was traded to the Indiana Fever in February 2024.

Due to an injury, Cunningham missed the Fever's recent season-opening win against the Sky. Meanwhile, Bartelstein, 35, has been married to his wife, Sydney, since November 2022.

Bartelstein, a former Michigan basketball player, became CEO of the Suns and Mercury in April 2023 after an eight-year tenure with the Detroit Pistons. His role includes overseeing all business operations for the franchises.

Who Is Sophie Cunningham?

Early Life and Background

Born on 16 August 1996, Sophie Cunningham hails from an athletic family in Missouri. Her father, Jim, played football, while her mother, Paula, was a track and field athlete at the University of Missouri. Alongside her older sister Lindsey, Sophie was encouraged to pursue sports from a young age.

Life Beyond Basketball

Aside from her WNBA career, Cunningham has appeared regularly as an analyst on the Phoenix Suns' 'Suns Live!' TV segments. She also maintains a strong social media presence, offering glimpses into her life off the court.

Financial Standing

According to MSN, Cunningham's estimated net worth stood at $1.5 million (£1.12 million) in 2024. This includes income from her WNBA contracts and a growing list of endorsement deals.

Spotrac reports that Cunningham signed a one-year, $100,000 (£74,805) extension with the Mercury for the 2025 season before being traded. Her 2024 salary was reportedly $189,500 (£141,755).

Relationships and Public Speculation

I think my boyfriend may also be missing the @WNBA szn as much as me👀😂 (& yes that’s my jersey!) pic.twitter.com/1notzy38BD — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) May 20, 2020

Cunningham's dating life remains mostly private. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, she was last known to be dating Jakob Neidig, a dual-sport athlete. Her final post featuring Neidig was in May 2020, and there have been no recent updates, leading to speculation that they may have split or chosen to keep the relationship private.

While the lawsuit's claims remain unproven and no formal charges have been made, the allegations have once again thrown Cunningham into a media whirlwind—one that extends far beyond the basketball court.