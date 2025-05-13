While often associated with elite athletes tracking their every move, the latest iteration of Whoop's blood pressure monitor, the 5.0, is poised to be a game-changer for anyone keen on understanding their cardiovascular health.

Whoop has broadened its line of wearables by introducing two new fitness trackers: the Whoop 5.0 and the Whoop MG (Medical Grade). Both new gadgets are engineered to present top-tier capabilities, such as Healthspan with Whoop Age, an on-the-spot ECG Heart Screener, and thorough Blood Pressure Insights, establishing a novel technology standard for monitoring fitness and health.

Whoop 5.0 And Whoop MG Release Date

Will Ahmed, the CEO and founder of Whoop, announced the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday, May 8. 'Today marks the biggest leap forward in WHOOP history,' the top executive wrote.

'We're not just launching new hardware. This is a complete reinvention of the WHOOP experience,' Ahmed added before sharing the impressive specifications and capabilities of the Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG.

Whoop 5.0 And Whoop MG Features

Whoop 5.0 and Whoop MG offer a variety of sophisticated health-monitoring features, signifying a considerable advancement for the brand. Blood pressure tracking and a medically endorsed ECG function are noteworthy enhancements. Here's a look at the core capabilities:

Whoop Age and Healthspan: This feature assesses your body's age by examining your everyday habits. It provides a unique 'Whoop Age,' a 'Pace of Aging' metric, and customised recommendations to support slower and healthier ageing.

Women's Health Monitoring: Recognising the increasing demand for hormonal and cycle tracking, Whoop now delivers a data-backed understanding of how hormone fluctuations can influence sleep patterns, stress levels, recovery, and physical output.

Blood Pressure Monitoring: Whoop now stands alongside other wearables that provide blood pressure readings and conveniently monitor systolic and diastolic numbers.

ECG Heart Screener: These gadgets now feature an FDA-approved ECG sensor, allowing users to capture heart readings whenever needed. These records can be safely shared with healthcare providers to identify conditions such as Atrial Fibrillation and other abnormal heartbeats.

NEW WHOOP SLEEP SCORE



We’ve completely reimagined Sleep Performance to make your sleep data easier to understand and act on.



This is rolling out to our @whoop members now… 🧵 pic.twitter.com/45niNrKxVY — Will Ahmed (@willahmed) May 5, 2025

Enhanced Sleep Metrics: The Sleep Score has been redesigned for improved precision, providing a more profound understanding of sleep quality and patterns.

Whoop Subscription Options

In his LinkedIn announcement, Ahmed mentioned the introduction of three new membership levels, confirming that a paid subscription remains necessary to unlock the complete functionality of Whoop wearables.

Whoop One: Priced at £150.32 ($199) annually, this tier offers professional-level fitness monitoring for individuals prioritising fundamental performance metrics.

Whoop Peak: Available for £180.53 ($239) per year, this option incorporates a more thorough analysis of long-term health, fitness, and recuperation to assist users in maintaining peak condition.

The brand new @whoop is finally here! The WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG is the latest WHOOP with new functionality capabilities based on the tier you subscribe to.



WHOOP ONE is available at a lower $199/yr tier, and it provides cardiovascular and muscular insights, menstrual cycle and… pic.twitter.com/jWEeGEA3dV — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) May 8, 2025

Whoop Life: As the premium membership at £271.18 ($359) annually, this plan unlocks the most sophisticated features, encompassing medical-grade analytics and comprehensive performance tracking.

The membership level you select also determines the device you'll get: both the One and Peak plans come with the Whoop 5.0, whereas the MG model is offered only with the Life membership.

Navigating Change In A Competitive Landscape

Although specific adjustments might displease current users, Victoria Song, a senior reporter at The Verge, highlights that these modifications are logical when examining Whoop's competition.

Dedicated athletes are hard to pull from Garmin, Suunto, and Coros. Meanwhile, typical users like that Apple, Google, and Samsung-branded watches do more than track health with their screens, unlike Whoop's deliberate omission.

Why The Whoop 5.0 and MG Matter To Everyone

Even if you aren't chasing personal bests or training for a marathon, the Whoop 5.0 and MG offer invaluable insights into your overall wellbeing. The advanced health tracking, including blood pressure monitoring and the ECG feature, provides a proactive approach to understanding your body's rhythms.

Knowing your 'Whoop Age' and receiving guidance on healthier habits can empower you to make positive lifestyle changes, regardless of your fitness level. These devices aren't just for athletes; they're for anyone who prioritises their health and wants a deeper understanding of their body's daily and long-term patterns.