Samsung says it will soon bring women's health tracker to its already feature-laden Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches. The Korean tech giant confirmed the imminent arrival of the feature via a post on the official Samsung Newsroom website. Samsung's temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking feature will be available in Q2 of 2023.

Those using Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro across 32 countries including Iceland, Hungary, Greece, Germany, France, Finland, Estonia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Croatia, Bulgaria, Belgium, and Austria will be able to take advantage of this feature. Aside from this, users based in the U.K., the U.S., Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Poland, Portugal, Norway, the Netherlands, and other countries will be able to access the feature.

Samsung and @NaturalCycles are partnering up to bring a new advanced temperature-based menstrual cycle tracking feature to the #GalaxyWatch5 series.



In its latest newsroom post, Samsung indicates that Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will be able to access more details about their menstrual cycle with the Cycle Tracking feature. The newfangled feature will determine the wearer's unique fertility status based on their body temperature and a slew of other fertility indicators. The smartwatch's temperature sensor adopts infrared technology to deliver accurate readings. Furthermore, the wearer's data will be encrypted and stored safely on the smartwatch.

Notably, you will be able to access the temperature-based cycle tracking feature on the Samsung Health app. To recap, the Korean tech giant unveiled the Galaxy Watch 5 series of smartwatches back in August during the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. The Galaxy Watch 5 has a BioActive sensor that tracks the wearer's stress, SpO2 levels, and heart rate. Aside from this, it comes with blood pressure monitors and ECG. It also features a temperature sensor that adopts infrared technology.

Moreover, it comes with multiple sensors including a compass, gyroscope, barometer, accelerometer, and more. The Galaxy Watch 5 carries an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance as well. It can stream music through Soundcloud and Deezer. In terms of connectivity options, the smartwatch supports GPS, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi.