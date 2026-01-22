Whoopi Goldberg has staunchly defended the Star Trek franchise against accusations of being 'woke,' levelled by Elon Musk and Stephen Miller. The Oscar-winning actress, renowned for portraying Guinan in Star Trek: The Next Generation, addressed the controversy during Wednesday's broadcast of The View. She emphasised that the series has consistently promoted diversity and unity, a vision rooted in creator Gene Roddenberry's ideals from the 1960s.

The defence arises amid backlash to the recent premiere of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, where some conservative commentators argue the show has deviated into excessive progressivism.

The Criticism Emerges

The uproar began with a promotional clip from Starfleet Academy featuring three female characters in discussion, which online critics swiftly branded as overly 'woke.' Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, amplified this on X by jesting that the depicted future had outlawed Ozempic for weight management and LASIK for eye correction, a nod to the cast's physical appearances.

Turns out they banned Ozempic and LASIK in the future lol https://t.co/5Sjhu3XAy4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2026

His post drew significant engagement, fuelling assertions that the franchise now prioritises political agendas over engaging plots. Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, joined in on X, lamenting the series as tragic yet redeemable.

He advocated for Paramount+ to mend ties with original star William Shatner and entrust him with complete creative authority to revive the brand. These interventions underscore a wider conservative discontent with perceived ideological intrusions in popular culture, hardly a surprise given the franchise's history.

Goldberg's Defence on 'The View'

Goldberg delivered a pointed rebuttal on The View, questioning the priorities of her critics. She highlighted dire societal problems overshadowing entertainment gripes. 'These people are bitching about a TV show,' she stated, referencing ongoing issues such as people being shot and killed, widespread hunger, farmers losing their livelihoods, and children missing out on school meals.

Invoking her own involvement in the Star Trek universe, she added a layer of authenticity to her argument. 'If you've never been asleep, you can't be woke,' Goldberg declared, directly countering the pejorative use of the term. She elaborated on Roddenberry's foundational concept: a narrative where beings from various planets collaborate and coexist peacefully.

Whoopi Goldberg responds to Stephen Miller and Elon Musk after they brand the new ‘Star Trek’ series as “woke”: “Do your job and we actors… we’ll do ours.” pic.twitter.com/4lUo8PpBV2 — The View (@TheView) January 21, 2026

Concluding her segment, she implored the politicians to focus on their roles while entertainers handle theirs. The discussion also featured a reference to The View's X post sharing the video clip of her comments, which has garnered thousands of views. Goldberg's intervention reflects her commitment to socially conscious media.

Star Trek's Progressive Roots

Since its debut in 1967, Star Trek has been a beacon for progressive storytelling. Launched against the backdrop of the Cold War and the American civil rights struggle, the original series boldly assembled a multicultural crew, including Nichelle Nichols as Uhura and a Russian navigator Chekov. It pioneered television's first interracial kiss, between Captain Kirk and Uhura, defying contemporary taboos.

Allegorical episodes lampooned racial prejudice through feuding aliens. Successive iterations have sustained this ethos, tackling themes of gender identity, diplomacy, and tolerance. Current cast members have echoed this; Gina Yashere affirmed on CNN that the franchise has been 'woke from day one', interpreting it as beneficial awareness.

The ongoing discourse reveals persistent divides over cultural representation in media. As of 22 January 2026, Paramount+ has issued no official response, though supportive statements from franchise alumni continue to surface. Goldberg's forthright defence of Star Trek may bolster efforts to preserve Roddenberry's inclusive legacy.