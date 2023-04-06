A new survey conducted by recruitment agency Robert Walters has revealed that the majority of professionals (71%) are willing to return to their previous employers from before the Covid-19 pandemic. Out of this group, 50 per cent said that the reasons they left their previous jobs no longer apply to the current job market.

The survey, which polled 3,000 professionals, also showed that 45 per cent of employees who left their jobs after a lockdown did so in search of higher income, while 35 per cent left to find a better work environment or more fulfilling work.

Two years later, almost half (48%) of the respondents reported that their current employers are no longer able to meet their demands. Additionally, 24 per cent stated that the fatigue of hybrid working and the high cost of living has affected their job satisfaction in their current role.

The CEO of global recruitment consultancy Robert Walters, Toby Fowlston, said, in what was dubbed "The Great Resignation," a record number of workers quit their jobs during the post-Covid recovery. Though only 18 months after leaving their pre-Covid workplace, 71 per cent of professionals say they would like to go back. According to him, their data suggests the beginnings of "The Great Regret."

Fowlston noted that "across 2021, we saw record pay rises offered to professionals, with promises of an uber-flexible and hybrid culture."

He further said: "Come 2023, and these pay rises now pale in comparison to the rising cost of living and inflation - with those new starters who were offered inflated salaries being much less likely to have received a pay increase this year. It appears that workers are realising that the grass may not have been greener after all."

Keeping a Foot in the Door

Around 82 per cent of those surveyed admitted to keeping in contact with their former employers in some capacity, with over a third saying that this was primarily done to keep the door open for work chances in the future (29%).

11 per cent of professionals stated that they have not yet reached out to a former employer about job chances, but plan to do so this year, while 25 per cent of professionals said they have done so in the past year.

Less than one in five workers say they have entirely cut ties with previous companies, and 18 per cent say they have no communication with their former managers.

Managers' Uncertainty

Although employees may want to return to their old firms, it appears managers do not share the same sentiments. Around 44 per cent admit to being reluctant to bring back a former employee, with barely a fifth saying they would only do so if they had been a unique employee.

Fowlston said he thinks that managers and employees need to swallow their egos in the situation at hand. Despite a minor slowdown in the global recruitment market in 2023, there is still a continued candidate shortage; therefore, CEOs should be encouraged by the fact that there is a talent pool available to rejoin the company.

In addition, the CEO added that this talent is ready to work right away because they have already been introduced to your company, are familiar with the procedures, and have a history of being loyal to the brand - qualities that take time to instil in a new hire.

"In light of this research, not only should companies who are looking to hire consider re-engaging with alumni, but they should also look to train managers on holding a positive exit process as 'boomerang employees' could well be a solution to a skills shortage," Fowlston added.

According to the CEO, managing the return of boomerang employees among current employees is important for businesses, especially if someone is returning to a more senior position than when they departed. Employers must strike a balance and determine whether they are doing all that is possible to create opportunities for advancement within their organisation; otherwise, they run the risk of sending the message that the boomerang path is the only way to get a promotion and a better salary.