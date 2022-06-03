The world has its eyes on Queen Elizabeth II who is celebrating her Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years on the throne.

Over the course of her historical reign, the queen has managed to create quite an impression with her brightly coloured dresses and has, in fact, become a style icon in her own right.

The queen embraced several fashion trends over the last 70 years and started some, but what stood out the most is her perusal of the colours available on the rainbow spectrum. She is a vision to behold even in the most striking combination of bright neon accessories and vibrantly coloured skirts.

According to Sali Hughes, a UK-based journalist and author of "Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to and Her Colorful Wardrobe," the queen started wearing rainbow outfits as a courtesy to her people.

"The Queen tends to always wear one colour because she feels that if people are queuing for many hours just to see her, the courtesy she should show them is make it so they can see her," Hughes told Good Morning America. "Those in the audience will be able to pick her out and say they saw the queen."

The queen wouldn't wear a green outfit to garden parties because of the same reason. She picks contrasting colours so people can easily spot their queen.

"So much thought goes into it and nothing is an accident," she said. "If anyone thinks they're overthinking the queen's fashion, they're not, because they would never be able to think about more than the queen and Angela Kelly."

Angela Kelly is a British fashion designer and dressmaker. She is also Queen Elizabeth's personal fashion expert. In her book titled "The Other Side of the Coin: The Queen, the Dresser, and the Wardrobe," Kelly had revealed many secrets about the queen's iconic looks. She was the first serving member of the royal household who was granted the permission to publish a tell-all.