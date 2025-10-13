Don't believe the wild claims spreading online — the Eiffel Tower isn't going anywhere. Since 2 October 2025, the Eiffel Tower which is in many eyes the world's most famous landmark, has indeed been closed to visitors and this has led to downright panic among tourists.

Some social media users have latched onto dubious claims that the tower will be demolished in 2026 and have made sure this misinformation goes viral. But behind the swirl of these exaggerated rumors lie a more mundane, though serious, reality, which is that the closure stems from nationwide labor unrest and protest. What began as a strike has spiraled into a global rumor machine. So what really is going on with Paris' Iron Lady?

Why the Eiffel Tower Is Really Closed in 2025

French tourists and citizens can get some relief from the rumours as the official reason for the tower's shutdown is a flurry of nationwide protests and strikes across France. On 2 October, many unions staged coordinated walkouts in over 200 cities in France, reportedly marching on public institutions and calling for resistance to proposed government austerity measures and tax cuts. In Paris especially, some of these demonstrators allegedly advanced toward the Eiffel Tower itself which led its operator, Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), to suspend visitor access due to safety concerns.

And this is not the first time that the Eiffel Tower got shut down. It has been shut down several times, even in similar circumstances when the landmark closed temporarily during earlier strikes in 2023 and for other operational or security issues throughout the years.

This could also be because many staff, maintenance teams, ticket agents, and support personnel might participate in unions and collective bargaining strike. A generalized halt in public sector labor like this one impacts not only transport and civic services, but also cultural venues like the Eiffel Tower. So as of this writing it seems that until union leaders and the government reach a resolution, entry to the tower remains suspended.

Is the Eiffel Tower Being Demolished?

Let's set the record straight: the Eiffel Tower is not being demolished. The claim is pure misinformation. This misinformation began amid the closure, as the internet began circulating dramatic claims, mainly that the Eiffel Tower was in queue for demolition in 2026. Those rumors are based on an alleged expiring 'operating lease,' escalating maintenance costs, structural fatigue, and dwindling tourists as reasons to tear it down. But none of these accusations have any credible foundation at all.

The falsehood originated from a satirical article published on 18 September 2025 by parody outlet Tapioca Times, which joked that the Tower would be replaced by a giant slide or concert hall. What began as a tongue in cheek funny article, proposing absurd replacements to the Eiffel Tower was soon stripped of context and recirculated as fact which unfortunately happens a lot on social media.

The Eiffel Tower remains a protected historic monument, under constant maintenance and restoration. It has survived wars, weather, protests, and public controversy since 1889 — but never a demolition order.

The fact is that neither SETE, nor the City of Paris, nor France's cultural heritage authorities have made any statements indicating demolition plans for the landmark. The Eiffel Tower enjoys protections as a historic monument and remains under active maintenance, it is the very symbol of France for most of the world. So following current credible reports it seems that the claim is entirely false. What's more, the tower has sustained itself through wars, renovations, and public debate since its construction. But no credible plan has ever surfaced to tear it down.

When Will the Eiffel Tower Reopen?

That really depends on how quickly the labor protests are resolved. Historically, short term closures tied to strikes have ended once agreements are reached between the unions and the government. So once this strike is over, SETE will likely issue a reopening timetable for the Eiffel Tower. Until then, the gates remain shut.

For now as per reports the tower continues to undergo infrastructure work, including a repainting and restoration cycle it seems. One renovation campaign set to conclude in 2026 aims to return the Eiffel Tower to its original 1907 yellow & brown color, as well as modernize the north pillar elevator for safety compliance with a reported 80 million euros (£68.5 million) already spent. This is part of ongoing preservation efforts, not demolition.