The White House blamed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's no cash bail law for the attack on 26-year-old Bethany MaGee, who was set on fire on a Chicago train on 17 November 2025. The statement came on 25 November and claimed the law let the suspect move freely despite a long criminal history.

Officials said the policy created the circumstances that allowed the assault. They argued the case showed how recent reforms failed to protect the public. The response drew national attention and renewed debate over safety in Chicago.

White House Slams JB Pritzker

The White House delivered a sharp message about the case. Officials said the attack was a direct result of Illinois' criminal justice changes.

'This animal was walking free because of the radical, dangerous 'no cash bail' law proudly signed by Governor JB Pritzker and celebrated by Chicago's defund-the-police Mayor Brandon Johnson', said the office.

They argued the suspect should not have been released under the no cash bail law. They said the system failed to act even after repeated violations of electronic monitoring.

In its statement, the White House said the attack showed the impact of the policy. Officials argued the suspect's long arrest record should have kept him detained.

They noted he had 72 arrests, eight felony convictions and seven misdemeanours. The White House further stated that these details showed the risk of releasing high-risk offenders.

Illinois became the first state to fully end cash bail after Pritzker signed the policy on 23 February 2021. The change took effect on 1 January 2023. Judges now apply the least restrictive measures to ensure a defendant appears in court.

Nonviolent defendants cannot be held only because they cannot pay. Supporters said the law promoted fairness. Police groups argued it allowed dangerous people to remain free.

Democrat Politicians Also Criticised

The White House also criticised senior Democrat politicians. Officials said Democratic leaders supported policies that weakened public safety.

They also contrasted their approach with US President Donald Trump. The office described Trump as strong on policing. They said he backed officers and increased federal help in troubled areas.

Democratic leaders, the White House said, continued to push reforms that released offenders too easily. They said these policies encouraged criminal behaviour.

They linked these choices to incidents like the attack on MaGee. Officials claimed Trump was working to increase safety while Democrats ignored the consequences of their decisions.

Bethany MaGee's Case

MaGee is a 26-year-old woman identified by US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on 24 November. She suffered severe burns on her face and body. She was travelling on the CTA Blue Line in downtown Chicago when the attack happened.

Federal records said the suspect, 50-year-old Lawrence Reed, bought petrol shortly before the incident. He boarded the train and approached MaGee from behind.

He poured petrol on her and chased her as she tried to escape. Reed then set her on fire. Witnesses later told officers that MaGee fled the train at the Lake and Clark station while commuters tried to help her.

Reed has an extensive criminal record. Reports said he had dozens of arrests and several felony charges. He was previously accused of attacking a social worker in August. He was on electronic monitoring at the time of the train attack.

Reed appeared in federal court on 22 November. He was charged with terrorism. Judge Laura McNally ordered him held, noting he posed a danger to others.

A GoFundMe page was created by Bethany MaGee's father, John MaGee. The family said the donations would help support her during recovery. They described her as caring and imaginative.

They asked for privacy and said many treatment costs were covered by insurance and victims' funds. The MaGee family said donations would support longer-term needs.