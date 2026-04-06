Michael Schumacher's daughter, Gina, has revealed how the seven-time Formula 1 world champion once told his wife Corinna that their girl would become a better athlete than her because she was 'more selfish,' a prediction explored in a new documentary about Gina's life that was announced and filmed between family ranches in the United States and Switzerland.

Michael has lived out of the public eye since suffering a traumatic brain injury in a skiing accident in 2013. Gina was 16 when her father fell on the slopes, an event that reshaped not just his life but the rhythm of the entire family. Since then, only a tiny circle has known what daily life looks like for the Schumachers, and updates on his condition have been almost nonexistent. In that silence, the focus has shifted to his children's careers, Gina forging her own path in Western riding, while her brother Mick continues to chase success in motorsport.

The new film, Horsepower – The World of Gina Schumacher, edges that door open a fraction. It tracks the 29-year-old across sprawling ranches in the US and Switzerland, charting her rise in the niche but fiercely competitive reining discipline, where she has become a multiple world champion. According to the documentary, she captured double gold in both individual and team events in 2025, consolidating her position at the sharp end of the sport.

What gives the project more emotional charge, though, is its timing. It revisits the period after Michael's accident, when Gina says she turned to horses as a way to cope with a reality she could not alter. 'After Dad's accident, I really threw myself into [riding] because I had to do something,' she explains. 'The horses have always been important. But since then they've really been... I mean, I couldn't do without horses. They helped me get through everything.'

Those are not the words of someone dabbling in a family hobby. They sound like someone who found a survival mechanism and turned it into a profession. It is also here that Michael's remark about 'selfishness' takes on a different shape.

Michael Schumacher, Family Dynamics And A Ruthless Edge

Corinna recalls a conversation from when Gina was just ten. 'Michael once said to me, when Gina was 10: 'Gina will be much better than you,'' she says. ''Because she's more selfish. If you're an athlete, you have to be selfish in a certain way. And that's great. Otherwise, you won't amount to anything.' Today I think: He was so right.'

There is a familiar harshness to that line for anyone who has followed elite sport. The idea that real success demands a certain narrowing of focus, even at the expense of balance, is hardly new. Coming from Michael, whose own career was built on an almost obsessive competitive streak, it lands less as an insult and more as a slightly unsparing compliment.

Gina's performances suggest he may have gauged her temperament accurately. Reining demands precision, nerve and a kind of quiet, internal steel. Multiple world titles and that 2025 double gold are not the achievements of someone easily distracted. Yet she appears wary of taking any of it for granted. 'I'm grateful that I can do this. Because it's not something to take for granted,' she says. 'My parents made it possible. That's why it's always been important to me to work hard so I can do it as well as I possibly can.'

How Michael Schumacher's Accident Redirected The Family

The documentary also lingers on how the accident seems to have nudged everyone into slightly different roles. Corinna, once an enthusiastic rider herself, now focuses largely on breeding. It is presented almost as a quiet pivot from participant to caretaker.

Gina describes how that shift began. 'She [Corinna] used to have a horse, and when we were younger, she wanted to start again. But she wanted a safe horse,' Gina recalls. During a trip to Dubai, Michael and Corinna rode Arabians. 'Dad fell off one,' she says. Standing nearby was a calmer Quarter Horse, present to steady the nervous animals. 'There was a Quarter Horse next to it, and he was there to calm the others down. And then Mum said she wanted a horse like that.'

The detail is oddly domestic, almost mundane, set against the enormity of what the family has been living through since 2013. It underlines what little is publicly known about Michael's condition. Beyond rare, carefully managed appearances by his family, nothing is confirmed, and everything about his health should be taken with a grain of salt unless explicitly stated by them.

A Sporting Legacy Stretching Beyond Formula 1

While Gina has turned westward, onto sand arenas and ranches, her brother Mick is pushing on in motor racing. After two seasons with Haas in Formula 1 from 2021 to 2022, he has moved to the American open-wheel scene. For the 2026 season, he begins a new driving role with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing in IndyCar, another attempt to carve out his own identity under the weight of the Schumacher surname.

The World of Gina more than just a niche sports documentary. It is one of the very few times the public is invited into the post-2013 world of Michael's family, not through hospital bulletins or speculative reports but via the work and words of his children. The father who once insisted that 'selfishness' was a virtue for champions is largely absent from the frame, but his presence hangs over every scene, every title, every fall and remount.