Lindsey Vonn's latest account has laid bare the terrifying aftermath of her crash at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, with the US skiing star telling Vanity Fair in an interview published on 26 March that she screamed in agony, underwent emergency treatment and was flown to hospital as photographers crowded the scene.

Vonn had already revealed that she came close to losing her left leg after the February crash, but this latest account is far more intimate and far more unsettling. It sketches out not just the scale of the injury, but the frantic medical decisions that followed and the unnerving spectacle around one of the biggest names in American sport at her most vulnerable

The Hours When Lindsey Vonn's Injury Turned Critical

Vonn said she was given painkillers before being taken for a CT scan under the care of Tom Hackett, head physician for Team USA Ski and Snowboard, but relief never really arrived. 'It just wouldn't dissipate. It wouldn't let up. It's seared into my brain,' she said, describing pain that plainly outstripped whatever anyone in that room thought they had under control.

The scan revealed severe fractures to Vonn's left leg, including her tibia, fibula and ankle, prompting Hackett to transfer her to a hospital in Treviso. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he said the helicopter had difficulty landing after paparazzi crowded the helipad. 'It had somehow leaked that that's where we were going. Which was extraordinary. I didn't tell anybody.'

Once she arrived, a team of 20 doctors and nurses scrubbed in to operate on her leg. Even after the first surgery, Hackett said the pain remained extreme and the swelling would not stop, despite what he called 'monster amounts of fentanyl, morphine, oxycodone, like every narcotic you can imagine'. It soon became clear that this was not simply a brutal fracture. Vonn had developed compartment syndrome, a dangerous condition in which pressure builds inside the leg, cutting off blood flow and risking nerve damage that can leave a limb useless even if it is not amputated.

Hackett did not dress that up. 'There was a very significant chance that she was going to lose all function of her leg, if not the leg itself,' he said. In a story full of grim details, that may be the one that lands hardest, because it strips away any sporting mythology and leaves only the blunt medical reality of how close she was to catastrophe.

Lindsey Vonn Faces The Question Of What Comes Next

Vonn spent nearly two weeks immobile in a Milan hospital after multiple surgeries, she remains haunted by the stay. The magazine described nurses waking her every three hours in a language she could not understand, a shared room divided only by a thin curtain and lights that never quite gave her any real darkness, all of it while she was trying to process the fact that her leg had almost been taken from her.

She was clear about the toll. 'It took everything I had for it to not drive me insane,' Vonn said of the experience, even as she expressed gratitude for the doctors and nurses who treated her in Treviso. That gratitude seems especially pointed given her separate praise for Hackett on social media, where she has also documented parts of her recovery from a wheelchair and on crutches.

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There is, at least publicly, no tidy ending to any of this. When asked whether she could ever see herself skiing again, Vonn resisted the kind of grand declaration athletes are often expected to make in moments like these. 'I don't like to close the door on anything, because you just never know what's going to happen,' she said, before sketching out futures that ranged from motherhood to another life in Europe to a return to racing.

That uncertainty feels more honest than inspirational. The body can mend and still remain unfamiliar to the person living in it. Vonn put it more bluntly than that, and probably more truthfully too. 'It's hard to tell with this injury. It's so f–ked up. I really feel like that was a horrible last run to end my career on.'