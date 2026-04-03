KEY POINTS Bodycam footage shows Woods struggling to stay awake after crash

Police report details high speed overtake leading to vehicle rollover

Woods announces treatment plans following DUI arrest and charges

Tiger Woods sat slumped in the back of a police car, fighting to stay alert as the reality of a crash and arrest settled in.

Body camera video released this week captures the golfer in the immediate aftermath of his 27 March accident, offering a stark, unfiltered view of a figure long associated with discipline now struggling to remain conscious.

Woods, 50, appears compliant but visibly impaired as officers secure him in the back seat. He says little. For much of the recording, he stares blankly out of the window, his focus drifting.

There are small, telling details in the video: he hiccuped and yawned repeatedly. At one point, his head dips as if he might fall asleep. Woods was wearing a blue collared shirt, the same one seen earlier at the crash site as he stood by the roadside making a phone call.

New body cam footage released after Tiger Woods crashed his vehicle.



Video with audio ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Sw3jhygFIn — GNX (@GNXOnline) April 2, 2026

What Happened On A Narrow Road

According to the official report, the incident began when Woods attempted to overtake a pickup truck towing a pressure cleaner trailer on a narrow two lane road. The manoeuvre did not go cleanly.

'The driver of [the pickup truck] looked in his mirror and saw a dark coloured Land Rover overtaking him at high speeds,' the report stated. 'He tried to edge off to the side of the road, but this is a small two lane road and there was no shoulder for this pressure cleaner gentleman to get off the side of the road.'

The account continues with a moment that reads as both abrupt and avoidable. 'As he was trying to move to the side of the road, the Land Rover overtook him at the last minute, swerved to avoid a collision, but clipped the back end of the trailer.'

The impact caused Woods' vehicle to flip. He was arrested at the scene and charged with driving under the influence, property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

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'Severe Signs of Impairment'

Officers on site recorded what they described as 'severe signs of impairment'. Woods was noted to be lethargic and slow, his speech and movements dulled. His eyes were 'bloodshot and glassy,' with 'dilated' pupils. He was also sweating heavily.

A search revealed 'two loose hydrocodone pills in his pocket,' according to the affidavit. Woods acknowledged taking 'a few' prescription medications.

The breathalyser result came back negative, a detail that complicates any straightforward reading of intoxication. He refused a urinalysis, a decision that carries legal consequences and leaves an evidentiary gap that is unlikely to go unnoticed in court.

Woods later said he had been distracted while driving, citing his phone and the act of changing the radio station. He claimed he did not realise another vehicle had moved into his lane and was unable to slow down in time.

Four days after the arrest, Woods addressed the incident publicly on 1 April.

'I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today,' he wrote on X. 'I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well being and work toward lasting recovery.'

Legal proceedings will follow, shaped by the charges already filed and the evidence collected at the scene. The refusal to submit to further testing is likely to remain a central issue.

Beyond the courtroom, the consequences are less predictable but no less significant. Woods has indicated he will step back to seek treatment, a decision that places his immediate future on hold.