Kim Kardashian's rumoured romance with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has sparked a quiet family dispute, with a new report claiming the driver's mother, Carmen Larbalestier, is uneasy about the relationship and would prefer her son to date someone 'more low-key.' The concerns surfaced after Hamilton, 41, was seen spending time in Tokyo in March with Kim, 45, and her 10-year-old son, Saint, following a separate sightseeing trip he took with his mother to China earlier that month.

For context, speculation around Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton has been building for weeks, fuelled by sightings of the pair together abroad and a steady stream of insider chatter. According to a source quoted by Star Magazine, Larbalestier is said to be 'fiercely protective' of her son and wary of the reality star's high-octane public life. The source claimed that, in her view, the 'Kardashian lifestyle' does not sit comfortably with Hamilton's personality in the long term, even if the F1 driver himself appears content exploring the new connection.

WHATS CAUGHT ON CAMERA🚨



Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are seemingly confirming their rumored romance as the two were spotted together at the Super Bowl. 👀 pic.twitter.com/McI2o17WWm — DailyTea ☕️ (@Daily_Tea_Talk) February 9, 2026

Read more Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Officially Together Now? Pair Reportedly Go Exclusive To Avoid Looking Like A 'Fool' Are Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Officially Together Now? Pair Reportedly Go Exclusive To Avoid Looking Like A 'Fool'

Kim Kardashian Romance Meets Maternal Doubts

The reported tension centres on lifestyle and image rather than any specific incident. 'Carmen is fiercely protective of Lewis and from her perspective, the Kardashian lifestyle isn't something that meshes with her son's personality longterm,' the insider said, suggesting Hamilton's mother is thinking years ahead rather than about a brief fling or tabloid moment.

Larbalestier, who has largely stayed out of her son's public relationships over the years, is said to believe he would be 'much better off with someone more low-key and private.' That phrase, if accurate, sums up the gap between Hamilton's increasingly curated, though still very public, persona and Kardashian's reality TV empire, which has turned extreme visibility into a business model.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian in Tokyo last night! pic.twitter.com/bx3BSQuymR — deni (@fiagirly) March 25, 2026

The timing of the family trip adds a slightly awkward layer. Less than two weeks before Hamilton's Tokyo hangout with Kim and Saint, he reportedly whisked Carmen to China for a sightseeing holiday. It paints the picture of a son trying to balance two worlds: family loyalty on one side and a glamorous, globally recognisable partner on the other.

A 'Kardashian Lifestyle' Under Scrutiny

The idea that Kim Kardashian's lifestyle might be too much for a close-knit family is hardly new, but it is telling to see it framed so bluntly. The unnamed source's description of a 'Kardashian lifestyle' appears to refer not just to reality TV cameras but to the constant swirl of social media, branding deals, and the inescapable scrutiny that follows Kim into every restaurant, airport lounge, and front row.

👀Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were photographed arriving at a hotel shortly after getting off a private jet on Monday. 💕 📸: Aissaoui Nacer/lagossiptv/The Daily Stardust/Pierre Perusseau/BACKGRID pic.twitter.com/XWX2afP47n — DailyTea ☕️ (@Daily_Tea_Talk) February 3, 2026

What makes this case more interesting is that Hamilton himself is no stranger to fame. He is a seven-time world champion, one of the most recognisable faces in sport, and a frequent attendee at fashion weeks and celebrity events. For his mother to still describe his ideal partner as 'low-key' suggests she draws a sharp line between visible and overexposed, and sees Kardashian firmly on the latter side.

Kim, for her part, is reportedly unfazed by the frosty reception. 'She's saying this is what always happens until people get to know the real her,' the source told King. That reaction feels characteristically controlled: Kardashian has spent years pushing back against the caricature of her as a walking PR machine, pointing instead to her law studies, prison reform advocacy, and role as a mother of four.

LECTURA DE LABIOS 🧐



Según un experto en lectura de labios, esta es la conversación entre Hamilton y Kim Kardashian en el Super Bowl:



"No, no llevo a cualquier chica a conocer a mi mamá. O sea, la conocerás algún día; está muy emocionada de verte". pic.twitter.com/Eiu8MfPEqF — Luz de Otoño. (@otolz_) March 28, 2026

Nothing has been formally confirmed by either Kim or Hamilton, and without statements from them or their teams, all talk of long-term plans or family tensions remains unverified and should be taken with a grain of salt.