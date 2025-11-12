Olive Garden, a popular casual dining chain, has revealed that it will close all of its approximately 900 locations across the United States on Thanksgiving Day, 27 November, and Christmas Day, 25 December. According to the company's FAQs page, the closures are to allow the team members 'to spend time with their family and friends.'

While the closures apply across the continental US, restaurants in Hawaii, Guam, Puerto Rico and international locations may operate under different schedules. These locations are advised to check locally.

On the evenings leading up to either holiday, such as the day before Thanksgiving or Christmas Eve, some restaurants may choose to close earlier based on expected customer traffic.

Olive Garden Prioritises Employee Time Off

The decision reflects the commitment of Olive Garden's parent company to enhance work-life balance for its staff during two of the most busy family-focused holidays in the US. The company has announced that the holiday closures are intended to give their employees time to spend with their loved ones.

In emphasising this move, Olive Garden is aligning its operations with its longstanding slogan that 'when you're here, you're family.' It is now extending the idea internally, ensuring that employees also experience the values of family time. This marks a deliberate moment, especially in a sector often defined by long hours and shifting schedules.

The company's announcement suggests the closure is not a cost‑cutting measure or a sign of distress, but instead serves as a reaffirmation of its dedication to its people-centric values.

From Restaurants to Retail: Which Chains Are Taking a Break?

Olive Garden joins a growing number of dining chains and retailers opting to shut their doors entirely on major holidays.

LongHorn Steakhouse has confirmed it will close all of its US locations on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, with approximately 187 locations across the US, and Chili's, with around 1,200 sites, will also shut down nationwide on those days.

The trend is equally evident on the retail sector. IKEA will shut all of its 52 US stores for 24 hours on both Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Likewise, Nordstrom has confirmed that all 394 of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving. Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx and Marshalls have also committed to closing on major holidays.

On the other hand, some chains like Cracker Barrel have decided to remain open on Thanksgiving, providing classic holiday meals instead of closing their doors.

Tips Before the Doors Close

If you had planned to visit Olive Garden for a holiday meal on either Thanksgiving or Christmas, it's wise to adjust your plans: