Von Miller will return to his home state of Texas for the 2026 NFL season, with the veteran edge rusher expected to sign with the Dallas Cowboys ahead of training camp, according to reports.

The eight-time Pro Bowler, who led Washington's pass rush last year, will remain in the NFC East and face the New York Giants twice, including in Week 1.

Miller spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, where he recorded nine sacks, his highest total since 2021. That year in Washington followed a difficult stretch with the Buffalo Bills, where a torn ACL in 2023 stalled his career momentum and raised questions about whether one of the era's defining pass rushers could still consistently disrupt games.

Miller, now 37 and leading all active NFL players with 138½ career sacks, has been flirting with the idea of a move back to Texas for months. A DeSoto native and former Texas A&M standout, he has long talked about the Cowboys as the team closest to his heart.

In an interview with SB Nation, he said: 'I grew up here in Dallas. I've always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys. If I played for the Dallas Cowboys this year, I [would] only have to drive 20 minutes to work.'

Von Miller's Homecoming to the Dallas Cowboys

The social media breadcrumbs that left fans reading tea leaves all summer. Earlier in August, Miller appeared to hint at a possible return to the Bills when he posted an image of a Buffalo cap on his Instagram Story alongside the caption 'unfinished business.' That sparked a brief wave of speculation about a reunion in upstate New York.

But when Sunday night arrived, Miller's intentions were suddenly far less ambiguous. On Instagram, he posted 'Hereee Weee Gooo' with images that included a mocked-up shot of him in a Cowboys uniform and a throwback photograph from his DeSoto High School days. To Cowboys supporters, it read less like a tease and more like a soft launch of his next chapter.

Those who had been paying attention might argue this move has been coming for a while. Back in July, Miller had already shared a photo of himself in a Cowboys jersey online, and he did little to play down the idea of joining Dallas when speaking to reporters. The subtext was obvious: if the Cowboys called, he was listening.

There are still details that have not been made public contract length, salary figures and specific incentives were not reported at the time of writing. Until the Cowboys officially announce the deal and file it with the league, nothing is fully confirmed, so all projections about his exact role and cost to the club should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that Dallas have moved to add one of the most decorated edge rushers of his generation to a defence that is being aggressively rebuilt.

Why The Cowboys Are Betting on Von Miller

Dallas finished the 2025 campaign with a 7-9-1 record and missed the playoffs, a result that rarely passes without consequence in Texas. Their response has been to lean hard into defensive reinforcements.

Miller will line up alongside former Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who recently secured a $105.9 million contract extension, and ex-Packers Pro Bowler Rashan Gary. First-round pick Malachi Lawrence is also expected to feature in the rotation.

On paper, that front has the makings of a disruptive, occasionally frightening unit. The question is how much of the old Miller the Cowboys are getting. He has not been selected to a Pro Bowl since 2019, and the ACL injury two years ago would have ended some players' careers outright. Last season's nine sacks in Washington, though, suggested there is still bite in his game, especially in defined pass-rush situations rather than every-down work.

From Dallas' point of view, the signing looks like a calculated gamble on experience and leadership as much as production. A player with Super Bowl pedigree and a track record of big-game impact changes the psychology of a locker room, even if he is no longer the every-snap terror he once was. For a team that has fallen short in recent seasons, that intangible edge has value.

For the rest of the NFC East, Miller's move reshapes familiar rivalries. The Giants, who will now see him twice a year, including in the season opener, must plan from day one for a Cowboys pass rush that is deeper and more varied than the version they faced in 2025.

Washington, meanwhile, lose the veteran who led their sack tally last year to a division opponent, which will sting in a way that goes beyond Xs and Os.

Cowboys' fans have heard promises of defensive revamps before, and the NFL has a habit of humbling even the most optimistic off-season storylines. Yet in bringing Miller home, Dallas have at least signalled they are not content to drift through another middling year. They have put a familiar Texas face on their attempt to change the story.