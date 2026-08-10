Pressure intensified this week for MAGA Representative Max Miller to resign from Congress after his ex-father-in-law, Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, demanded he seek professional help over an alleged pattern of domestic abuse.

For context, the embattled 43-year-old congressman faced mounting pressure from Ohio Republicans on Monday when an event he was scheduled to attend was abruptly pulled. The Strongsville GOP cancelled a Monday rally promoting Donald Trump's SAVE Act. Shannon Burns, chairman of the Ohio political organisation, attributed the cancellation to 'the number and nature of the threats received'.

However, Brunswick Police Chief Robert Safran told WXVU that local police had not been made aware of threats regarding the event. A spokesperson for Miller did not clarify whether any credible threats had been received.

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Bernie Moreno Demands Resignation Over Abuse Claims

The political fallout has been swift and deeply personal for the Ohio lawmaker. Moreno, who had previously remained quiet about the custody dispute between Miller and his daughter, called on Miller to seek professional help and end what he described as a clear pattern of abuse.

He delivered an emotional statement on X last week urging the two-term congressman to step away. 'I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does,' Moreno wrote.

Ohio Senator John Husted told news outlets that any member of Congress involved in domestic abuse should resign. He later wrote on X that Miller should step aside as a candidate and resign from Congress to focus on what is in the best interest of his daughter.

Severe Domestic Abuse Allegations Against Max Miller

The former couple has been engaged in a bitter legal battle over their young daughter. Emily Moreno has alleged that Miller poured hot water on her, beat her, pointed a gun at her, and broke their toddler's collarbone. Miller has repeatedly denied the allegations and sued Emily Moreno for defamation. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims so take everything lightly.

Last week, Miller wrote on X that he was filing an ethics complaint against himself, saying he was seeking to exonerate himself. The House Ethics Committee later opened an investigation. 'This isn't about defending myself,' Miller argued in a public statement. 'I'm speaking up as a father, trying to protect our daughter.' He added that his family has watched how people have been relentlessly attacked.

MAGA Rep Max Miller Refuses to Resign

Despite the mounting pressure, Miller has defiantly refused to drop out of his congressional race. The official deadline for him to step aside and allow the Ohio Republican Party to name a new candidate on the November ballot was Monday, a cutoff Miller explicitly intended to let pass.

Republicans expressed concern that his district, long seen as a reliable red area, is now at risk of being flipped by his Democratic opponent. On Friday, a poll conducted by a Democratic Brook Park City Council member showed Miller trailing Democratic opponent Brian Poindexter by 14 points, The Hill reported.

Max Miller Faces Past Domestic Abuse Claims

The current dispute with Emily Moreno is not the first time domestic abuse allegations have been levelled at him. During Miller's tenure in the Trump administration, former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham accused him of pushing and slapping her during a confrontation about cheating.

Miller denied the allegations and later sued Grisham for defamation over a book in which she described the incident. These ongoing legal disputes ensure his political career remains tangled in controversy as November elections approach.