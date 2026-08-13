An NFL advance scout has reportedly declared Travis Kelce 'done' ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' 2026 campaign, questioning whether the 36-year-old tight end can still be a game-changing force after a difficult season for the franchise.

The news came after the Chiefs missed the playoffs for the first time of the Patrick Mahomes era, finishing 6-11 and third in the AFC West, according to the report. Kansas City are now heading into training camp with questions surrounding Mahomes' recovery from knee surgery and whether Kelce, entering his 14th NFL season, can reverse a noticeable decline in production.

The assessment of Kelce was reported by NFL insider Jason La Canfora, who quoted an unnamed advance scout delivering a particularly blunt verdict.

'Kelce is done,' the scout said. 'That's over. What you saw last year, that's what he is.'

It is a harsh conclusion to reach about an 11-time Pro Bowl selection who has been one of the defining tight ends of his generation. But it reflects the scepticism gathering around a Chiefs offence that has looked far less convincing than the unit that powered the club to its last Super Bowl triumph in 2024.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the scout's identity or the broader claims in La Canfora's report, so they should be treated with caution.

Travis Kelce Faces Fresh Questions in Kansas City

Read more Taylor Swift's $2B Prenup Reportedly Includes 'Restricting' Clause Banning Songs About Travis Kelce Taylor Swift's $2B Prenup Reportedly Includes 'Restricting' Clause Banning Songs About Travis Kelce

Kelce remained available throughout last season, appearing in all 17 games and recording 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. Those are respectable figures for most players at the position. For Kelce, though, they invited a different standard of scrutiny.

His most influential years were built on a rare blend of physical durability, sharp route-running and an almost instinctive understanding with Mahomes.

Defences knew where the ball was likely going, and often still could not stop it. Last season, by the account of the scout quoted in La Canfora's report, the warning signs were no longer subtle.

Brian Baldinger, an NFL analyst, offered a similarly downbeat view of the wider Kansas City attack during a conversation with La Canfora.

'I don't think they're a great offence, Jason, I really don't,' Baldinger said.

La Canfora replied, 'They don't look like it to me. They haven't done enough.'

That criticism matters because Kelce's future cannot be separated from the state of the Chiefs' passing game. Kansas City are not merely asking whether their veteran tight end can produce catches and yards. They need to know whether he can still command defensive attention, create space for others and turn a close game in January. That is a much bigger ask.

For all the talk about age, the Chiefs have not publicly indicated that Kelce is preparing for a reduced role. He reportedly considered retirement during the off-season, but returned for another campaign instead. The decision followed a busy summer in which the source article reported that he married pop star Taylor Swift on 3 July at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

That claim has not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Travis Kelce Gets Firm Backing From Andy Reid

Andy Reid, unsurprisingly, has offered no hint that he shares the anonymous scout's assessment. The Chiefs head coach defended Kelce when asked about online chatter over the player's condition after he returned to camp.

'He came back in good shape,' Reid told NFL Network. 'I know everybody's out there saying he's got the dad body and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he's always looked, and just playing like crazy. So he's doing a nice job with everything.'

The 'dad body' line is the sort of camp nonsense that can take on a life of its own, especially when the player concerned happens to be dating, and reportedly marrying, one of the most watched celebrities on the planet.

Reid's response was pointed. He did not offer a grand prediction or pretend Kelce had not been questioned. He said the veteran looked ready.

Reid also praised the tight end's approach to work during early sessions.

'He's focused in and ready to go,' he said. 'When you have somebody that's been here 14 years and wants to be out there every snap... where he's gonna play hard and aggressive, that's contagious.'

There is still a gap between arriving fit in August and being decisive in December. Kelce has spent years making such doubts look silly, which is precisely why the latest verdict has drawn attention. But the 2026 season will settle the matter more clearly than any anonymous scouting quote can.