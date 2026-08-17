Chiefs fans have turned their attention to Travis Kelce's new moustache as the tight end prepares for his 14th NFL season, with social media reactions ranging from admiration to gentle ribbing over his latest facial-hair choice.

The look, which has become something of a superstition among supporters, resurfaced at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, just days after Kelce spoke to reporters with a full beard.

To recall, the 36-year-old arrived at camp initially sporting both a beard and moustache, prompting some supporters to wonder aloud whether he had forgotten how last season unfolded when he did not shave down to his familiar 'El Travador' style.

He eventually ditched the beard, leaving behind the moustache that fans have associated with his alter ego since 2021. The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated the return on social media, writing, 'It's not training camp without El Travador.'

A Season of Change for Kelce and the Chiefs

Kelce is entering the latter stages of his career, several years removed from his NFL-record streak among tight ends of seven consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

The seven-time first-team All-Pro finished the 2025 season with 76 catches, 851 yards and five touchdowns. This offseason, he married Taylor Swift over the Fourth of July weekend, with the high-profile wedding held at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Just over a month after marrying Swift, Kelce shared his first public comments about the wedding, calling it 'the best night of my life.' 'It was a fun offseason, man. The wedding was the best night of my life, and I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us,' he told reporters at training camp.

He described the event as 'a crazy night' filled with 'a lot of celebration,' adding that it was 'kind of cool to be able to live out my childhood dream of being in that venue and the mecca of all sports venues, being able to get married in there.'

The ceremony took place on 3 July before more than 1,000 guests, including numerous A-listers. Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, confirmed the nuptials, while reports said the couple wore custom Dior designs by Jonathan Anderson. The event was officiated by Adam Sandler.

Chiefs Look to Bounce Back After Disappointing 2025

Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes are in training camp looking to bounce back from a disappointing 2025 season. Mahomes missed the rest of the campaign after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Read more Taylor Swift Settles Into Travis Kelce's Strict NFL Routine Just Weeks After Lavish Wedding Taylor Swift Settles Into Travis Kelce's Strict NFL Routine Just Weeks After Lavish Wedding

The Chiefs finished 6-11 and third in the AFC West, missing the playoffs for the first time in the Mahomes era. The result also marked the first time with Mahomes as his starting quarterback that head coach Andy Reid failed to reach the postseason.

Mahomes has since continued his rehabilitation and could be available for Week 1, though he was held out of the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams to allow additional recovery time. He was seen wearing a brace on the Arrowhead Stadium turf during the preseason game, even though he was not taking snaps.

The Chiefs were awarded the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which they used as part of a trade with the Cleveland Browns to move up to No. 6 and select LSU Tigers defensive back Mansoor Delane.

Kansas City will open the 2026 NFL regular season by hosting the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday, 14 September, at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Fans React to 'El Travador' Return

When the Chiefs posted an image and video of Kelce arriving at the training facility with his moustache on X, fans noticed the change immediately. 'Looks comfy and confident! Ready to rumble!! GO CHIEFS!!!!' wrote one supporter. 'Oh my goodness I love that new look Trav!' said another.

Not everyone was entirely convinced, however. 'No mirrors where he lives?' one user joked. 'Style,' quipped another. A more pragmatic poster wrote, 'As a man and a Chiefs fan, I could care less how Travis dresses or who he's married to. I only care what he does on the field. I'm looking forward to a good year from him. No matter what he wears.'

Trav is in the building 🏹 pic.twitter.com/lgbvTegPDE — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 15, 2026

For some, the moustache has taken on superstitious significance. Chiefs fan Jordan Johnson, known as @SwiftieinKC on social media, joked in a TikTok that its return could be a good sign for Kansas City.

'This is not Travis Kelce. This is El Travador,' Johnson said. 'And this also means the Chiefs are going to win the Super Bowl this year. I don't make the rules, I just tell you all about 'em.' She later acknowledged that the facial hair has become something of a superstition for her and other fans.

Kelce's New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, also marked the occasion, writing, 'El Travador has returned.'

Whether the moustache proves to be a good-luck charm for Kansas City is another matter. For now, its return has given Chiefs fans another familiar sight as Kelce prepares for his 14th NFL campaign and Kansas City attempts to rebound from a rare season outside the playoffs.