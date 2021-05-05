Former President Donald Trump will appear on the conservative website Daily Wire in a pre-recorded interview. Trump's appearance comes amid speculation that he will run for president in 2024 and six days after the FBI raided the home of Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal attorney.

According to reports about the interview, Trump gave vague comments about whether he'd run.

"The answer is I'm absolutely enthused. I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time," Trump told Daily Wire interviewer Candace Owens.

"As you know, it's very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement," Trump said.

Trump, 74, explained that he can't announce an official run too early for campaign finance reasons. CNBC reported in April that Trump's PAC has $85 million.

"Otherwise I think I'd give you an answer that you'd be very happy with. So we're looking at that very, very seriously," he said.

"All I'd say is: stay tuned."

Since leaving office in January, Trump has often teased the idea of running in 2024, and potentially start his own political party. In February, Trump said "Who knows?" about a potential bid at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando. In late April, Trump said he'd "certainly" consider Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a potential running mate.

Owens, meanwhile, has been the subject of several controversies. She joined Daily Wire in November after working for right-wing organization Turning Point USA.

There have been no reports as to whether Owens asked Trump about the raid on Giuliani's apartment. Trump addressed the raid on Thursday.

"Rudy Giuliani is a great patriot. He ... just loves this country, and they raid his apartment?" Trump told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. "It's, like, so unfair and such a double — it's like a double standard like I don't think anybody's ever seen before."

The interview on the Daily Wire will air at 9:00 p.m. ET.