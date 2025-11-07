Starbucks is facing an unexpected backlash after its limited-edition 'Bearista' cup sold out across the United States within hours, sparking fan outrage and a rare apology from the coffee giant.

The beanie-wearing bear cup, part of Starbucks' 2025 holiday collection, was officially released on 6 November. However, the item disappeared from store shelves almost immediately, leaving thousands of customers empty-handed and furious. The company has now publicly apologised for the shortage, saying that demand for the cup far surpassed expectations.

According to E! Online, Starbucks stated in a press release that 'the excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations.' The company confirmed that it had shipped more Bearista cups to stores than almost any other product this holiday season. Yet, the item and several other festive releases still sold out in record time.

Starbucks Issues Apology After Fan Outcry

Starbucks acknowledged the frustration of loyal customers who queued early in the morning only to find no stock available. 'We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologise for the disappointment this may have caused,' the company said, adding that there will be 'more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season'.

The Bearista glass cup, priced at £24, quickly went viral on social media after its launch. The 20-ounce design features a transparent bear-shaped body with a green Starbucks beanie as a lid, plus a green-and-white striped straw. Despite the high price tag, it became a must-have for collectors and casual fans alike.

Within hours of release, Starbucks' official promotional posts were flooded with complaints. One user wrote, 'I got up at 4am and drove to a location that said it would have this cup. I was first in line, and they didn't have it. I drove to four more locations, none of them had it and said they never did.' Another user commented, 'This campaign has done nothing but fuel resale at absurd prices, feeding a market that shouldn't even exist.'

The cup's scarcity has led to a surge in online resales, with listings appearing on eBay for as much as £315. Baristas on Reddit also confirmed that stores received only a handful of cups each, with some locations getting just two or three.

Chaos in Stores as Resale Market Booms

As reported by Delish, baristas described the frenzy as 'madness'. One employee said, 'We only got two glass bears with straws. I remember the chaos from the Stanley cups, and we got six of those. These bear cups are going to disappoint more customers than delight them.'

Customers began lining up before opening hours, hoping to snag one of the few available units. Some even called stores repeatedly to confirm stock, while others admitted to driving across multiple cities. The shortage has drawn comparisons to previous viral merchandise moments, such as the limited-edition Starbucks x Stanley collaboration earlier this year.

The resale market has already inflated prices far beyond the retail value. Collectors are paying hundreds of dollars for the glass bear cup, despite Starbucks not confirming any plans for a restock. The frenzy highlights the growing resale culture surrounding limited-edition brand merchandise, where scarcity often fuels hype and profit.

Starbucks Promises More Holiday Merch

While Starbucks has yet to announce a second drop of the Bearista cup, it hinted that more festive items will be released before Christmas. This year's holiday collection features tumblers adorned with gold ribbons, a holiday-themed puppy mug, and miniature red cup ornaments.

The company's creative team has emphasised that its seasonal collections are designed to evoke warmth and nostalgia. Starbucks' creative director Gary Jacobson previously said that the company sees its festive cups as 'little gifts' that help spread holiday cheer.

However, the Bearista craze suggests that excitement can sometimes backfire when supply fails to meet demand. Fans continue to call for a restock or online release to give more customers a fair chance to purchase the viral collectible.

For now, the Bearista cup remains one of Starbucks' most talked-about items of 2025, symbolising both the power and the pitfalls of limited-edition marketing.