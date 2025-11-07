When Starbucks launched its 2025 festive collection, the Bearista Cold Cup quickly became the centre of attention. The bear-shaped glass tumbler, priced at about £23 (US$29.95), sold out across the United States within hours of its 6 November release.

By the following morning, resellers were listing the limited-edition cup for up to £235 (US$300) on eBay, nearly a 900 per cent increase on its original price. The surge sparked frustration among customers who missed out, as well as a broader debate about scarcity marketing and the growing resale culture around branded merchandise.

The frenzy has reignited questions about how companies use limited-run products to generate hype and collector demand far beyond their practical value, a tactic increasingly common in fashion, streetwear and consumer goods.

The Launch and the Public Reaction

The Bearista Cold Cup was released alongside Starbucks's 2025 festive drinks menu. The 20-ounce clear tumbler, shaped like a teddy bear wearing a green beanie-style lid and a striped straw, was promoted as a collector's piece for the holiday season.

Customers reported queuing outside stores before opening, with some baristas saying their branches had received only one or two cups. Many outlets sold out within minutes. Starbucks later acknowledged that demand had 'exceeded expectations' and apologised to disappointed customers.

Within hours, resale listings began appearing online. On eBay, the cups were being offered at prices ranging from £120 to £235 (US$150–$300), transforming what began as a £23 novelty item into one of the season's most sought-after collectables.

Why Prices Soared

Analysts attribute the rapid price rise to scarcity, online visibility and resale speculation. With limited stock available in each location, the cup's rarity became part of its appeal.

Social media further amplified demand. Videos and photos of the Bearista Cup went viral on TikTok and Instagram, fuelling what marketing observers described as a self-perpetuating cycle of interest and urgency.

Resellers also moved swiftly. Some posted listings before many customers had reached stores, mirroring patterns seen in the trainer and streetwear markets where scarcity and hype drive both status and profit.

While Starbucks benefitsfrom the publicity generated by such frenzies, analysts note that this strategy can alienate loyal customers who feel excluded by limited availability.

Wanted to buy this Bear glass for #DaBears podcast. Wife went to go snag it. They were sold out at 8 Starbucks she went to ($29.95 retail)



Now they are going for $300 on ebay by resellers



A) y'all suck



B) hey @Starbucks maybe actually give enough inventory to your stores? pic.twitter.com/i5guJiMBUq — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) November 6, 2025

These Starbucks bear 🐻 cups really got

people out here fighting & re-selling a $30 cup for $200!!!! Foh! 😭 @Starbucks pic.twitter.com/zY4Qt2DlvS — Inez Taylor Lopez (@Mysthickque) November 7, 2025

Yes i want the bear Starbucks cups so that i can resell both for $300’😭 — W.Mason 🖤 (@kvng_shakey) November 7, 2025

Starbucks employees CAUGHT purchasing the Bearista Cup before store opens… 🚨



These are reselling for $300+ on eBay



Would you have done the same thing? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qPBk6j1chl — Nick Hustles (@nickhustlez) November 6, 2025

What It Means for Starbucks and Shoppers

For Starbucks, the Bearista phenomenon underscores both the power and risks of scarcity-based marketing. The company has gained widespread exposure, but also criticism from fans who struggled to find the product. Some social-media users alleged that staff bought the cups before they went on sale, though Starbucks has not commented on those claims.

For buyers willing to pay hundreds of pounds on resale platforms, the investment may prove short-lived. Prices often fall once initial excitement fades or new merchandise lines appear. Experts say the craze highlights how branded goods are increasingly viewed as collectables rather than everyday items.

The Bearista Cup's meteoric rise from a £23 festive tumbler to a £235 collector's piece in less than 24 hours illustrates the modern blend of social-media hype, limited supply and consumer speculation. For Starbucks, it has been a marketing success, but for many customers, a reminder of how quickly demand can turn a simple cup into a costly symbol of the season's retail fever.