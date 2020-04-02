Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer has been left devastated because of the recent Wimbledon cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was originally scheduled to be played between June 29 and July 12 later this year.

The cancellation of Wimbledon deals a tough blow to the 20-time Grand Slam winner, given that he is running out of opportunities to play at the event at the age of 38. Federer has won eight Wimbledon titles so far.

It remains to be seen whether he plays another Wimbledon next year when he turns 39. Speculations have it that the Swiss legend may retire from the sport before the Wimbledon Championships are played next year.

Federer expressed his wish to play at the Noventi Open in 2021, after the tournament was cancelled this year to contain the further spread of the coronavirus.

Federer had targeted the event in Halle as his comeback tournament after undergoing a knee surgery in February. However, those plans were never realised because of the outbreak which has now led to more 48,000 deaths worldwide.

Fans thought that Federer might retire this year, but the Swiss star revealed his intention to return to Halle in 2021. However, he hasn't yet confirmed whether fans would see him at Wimbledon next year.

According to sources, Federer said, "We experience difficult times, however, we will arise from it strengthened. Already today I am glad and excited about my return to Halle the next year. Stay healthy!"

Federer also said in another interview that he is probably the number one fan of his arch-rival Rafael Nadal. Fans are eagerly waiting for the duo to compete against each other once again. But with the current season's schedule been rattled, it is tough to predict when these two tennis giants will be seen taking on each other on court.

This is the first instance since World War II that Wimbledon has been cancelled. Back then, the tournament was halted from 1940 to 1945.

The 134th Wimbledon Championship is the latest major sporting event to be cancelled, after the Euro 2020 football competition and the Tokyo Olympics were postponed for a year.

The French Open was also postponed. It was scheduled to begin in May. However, the tournament will now be played between September 20-October 4.