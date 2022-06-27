Novak Djokovic wants to face Rafael Nadal in the final of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships to avenge his quarterfinal loss at Roland Garros. The duo are seeded one and two at SW19, with Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev absent from the tournament.

The Serb is the overwhelming favourite to make it four Wimbledon titles in a row despite not having the best year thus far. Djokovic's only title this season came at the Italian Open in Rome, but he is hoping to claim his first major of the year on the grass courts of Wimbledon.

Nadal, meanwhile, has battled multiple injuries in 2022 despite claiming both the Australian Open and French Open titles. The Spaniard will be among the favourites owing to his form, but is coming into the tournament following radiotherapy treatment for his recurring foot injury.

Djokovic knows that should he face Nadal for their record 60th meeting on court, it will only be in the final at SW19. The world number three feels it is something both players will want as they seek to one-up each other in their long standing rivalry.

"If we get to face each other, that means that we're both in the finals, which I think we both want," Novak Djokovic told Sky Sports News. "It's a very long way, but of course you have to put him [Nadal] as one of the favourites even though he has not played Wimbledon for the last three years."

"I would love to face him in the finals [of Wimbledon] and revenge for Paris," the former world number one added.

Nadal faced Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the French Open and beat the Serb in four sets. The Spaniard avenged his 2021 semifinal loss to his great rival and went on to claim a record 22nd Grand Slam title.

The Spaniard, who is looking to keep his Calendar Grand Slam chances alive, received glowing praise from Serena Williams. The American, who has 23 women's singles Grand Slam titles, called the Spaniard an inspiration for all that he has achieved this year.

"He's (Nadal) done a lot in 2022. He's been busy," Serena said. "I've always been a Rafa fan... so obviously I'm always rooting for Rafa. He's been really inspiring in everything that he's done this year. And he has a lot more to do."