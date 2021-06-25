Chris Evert says the stage is set for Serena Williams to equal Margaret Court's all-time Grand Slam record and win her 24th major title at Wimbledon next month.

The American has been stuck on 23 Grand Slam titles since returning from giving birth to daughter Olympia Ohanian. Williams did have opportunities after making the finals on four occasions, but falling to different opposition each time.

However, Evert feels that this year could be her compatriot's best chance at winning that elusive 24th Grand Slam title. The 18-time women's singles Grand Slam champion feels Williams is at her best while playing on grass having won more tournaments than any other current player on the surface.

"Serena's best chance is on the grass obviously of all the Grand Slams because of her power, because of her big serve, the first strike of the ball, shorter rallies," Evert said, as quoted on Tennis Head. "She's won the most of any current player on grass."

Moreover, the 66-year-old American feels the women's field has never been more "vulnerable" going into a major tournament. Williams' main threat to the title at SW19 is likely to be world number one Ashleigh Barty and 2019 champion Simona Halep but both players are coming back from injury and have not played any warm-up events.

Another serious threat would have been Naomi Osaka, but the Japanese star has decided to take a break from the professional tour after pulling out of the French Open. Williams has not been in the best of form this season, but Wimbledon is the American's favourite Grand Slam having made the final on 11 occasions.

"When you look at [world No. 1] Ash Barty, she is not playing a warm-up tournament," Evert added. "She's been injured. Naomi Osaka, Serena's big competitor, is not playing. Simona Halep who beat her two years ago is coming off an injury, is also not playing any warm-up tournaments."

"You look at the threats: [Aryna] Sabalenka, [Sofia] Kenin, [Bianca] Andreescu, [Barbora] Krejcikova, [Karolina] Pliskova, they've never established themselves to be great grass court players, nor have they had tremendous success."