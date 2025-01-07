Pensioners in both Britain and the US are facing an increasingly hostile environment as a result of government actions taken against them.

In Britain, Keir Starmer's governing Labour party have faced continued criticism for its decision to restrict winter fuel payments. Previously all pensioners were eligible for the benefit, which is worth up to £300. Now, however the benefit is means-tested and available only to the poorest pensioners.

People Will Thank Us Later

At the weekend, Labour health secretary Wes Streeting, said he understood that the move to restrict the payment was unpopular, but claimed that in the long run such unpopular decisions would help turn the country around and that in the end he hoped the people would be thankful for it.

Streeting was criticised for saying that people should 'turn the heating on' in response to a burst of cold weather at the weekend, that covered some parts of the country in inches of snow.

While Streeting defended his comments as being in line with NHS advice, they were condemned by Conservative party chairman Nigel Huddlestone, who said, 'After Labour scrapped winter fuel payments for millions of vulnerable pensioners, the Health Secretary's comments that they should 'put the heating on' are not only out of touch but cruel.

'The shameful reality is that many pensioners will face an impossible choice between heating and eating this winter because Labour decided to prioritise pay rises for their union friends over pensioners' welfare.'

Politics Of Patronage

Huddlestone appeared to be referring to Labour's decision in December to recommend an above inflation pay rise to public sector workers, a section of the electorate seen as generally more supportive. By contrast, the Tories support for giving government money to pensioners rather than public sector workers may be related to the fact that they are the party of choice for anyone over 60.

This politics of patronage can sometimes take very dark turns. Former Labour MP for Rochdale, Simon Danczuk, claimed that he was warned not link grooming and rape gangs to Pakistani or Muslim men for fear that it would impact negatively impact Labour's support from Muslim voters.

Danczuk wrote in 2017, 'The current MP for Rochdale, Tony Lloyd, who then represented Manchester Central, made attempts within Parliament to disassociate the grooming scandal from the Asian Muslim community – that is a matter of public record.'

Danczuk added, 'I am of the view that Tony did not want the abuse of children linked with the Asian Muslim community because it could have an adverse electoral impact for him in the election for police commissioner, and Labour more generally.'

Meanwhile In America

Meanwhile in the US, Joe Biden has also been criticised for quietly announcing a ban on the sale of new non-condensing , natural gas-fired water heaters. The ban is expected to come into force on 11 March and according to the Appliance Standards Awareness Project (ASAP) would result in just under 40% of tankless water heaters currently on the market being banned.

As with Labour's restricting the winter fuel allowance in Britain, there are concerns that this policy could impact older citizens more by imposing extra costs on them. Non-condensing natural gas water heaters can be as much as $800 less than a condensing one.

Matthew Agen, chief counsel for energy at the American Gas Association, told the Washington Free Beacon 'Forcing low-income and senior customers to pay far more upfront is particularly concerning. DOE's decision to go ahead with a flawed final rule is deeply disappointing.'

The ASAP, by contrast, welcomed Biden's new policy as a way of reducing carbon emissions. It is unclear at present whether Donald Trump, who is due to take office on 20 January, will reverse the policy.