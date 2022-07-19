A 43-year-old woman was mauled to death by her own dog at her house in West Melton, near Rotherham, South Yorkshire on Friday.

The woman, Joanne Robinson, was attacked by one of the family's two American Bully XL dogs. The incident took place after Robinson came back home after a night out.

Her 42-year-old partner, Jamie Stead, also received injuries to his hand, abdomen, and face when he tried to save her from the dog. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Both dogs have been removed from the property. The one that attacked the woman has not yet been euthanised, according to a BBC report.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to a property on Masefield Road in West Melton at about 10.15 pm last night by a member of the public stating a dog had attacked himself and a woman."

"Officers attended with a Yorkshire Ambulance Crew and found a man, aged 42, with a potentially life-altering injury to one hand, plus injuries to his other hand, abdomen and face," they added.

The dogs had been with the family since they were puppies, and the incident left everyone in the family shocked. The woman's mother, Dotty Robinson, has now urged people to keep their dogs cool and stay extra vigilant about them.

A similar incident was reported in March this year, wherein an American Bully XL killed 17-month-old Bella Rae Birch at her house in Merseyside. The family had brought the dog home just a week before it attacked the baby.

American Bully XLs are not banned in the UK. It is a large dog, with males standing between 51cm and above. It is believed to be a gentle and friendly dog, which is why it is not among the banned breeds, according to the UK Bully Kennel Club website.

These dogs have been crossbred with other breeds, including English Bulldogs, Olde English Bulldogge, and American Bulldogs. They come in four different sizes: pocket, standard, classic, and XL.

The dog breeds that are banned in the country include Pitbull terriers, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro, writes The Sun.