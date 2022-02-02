The parents of Talan Peters are mourning the toddler's death after he was mauled by the family's dog at their home in Mena Creek, Queensland, Australia on Saturday, Jan. 29.

The two-year-old sustained several injuries from the attack specifically on his skull. It is unclear what led to the tragic incident and the breed of the dog is still unknown. Paramedics were still able to rush the child to Innisfail Hospital, where his heart reportedly momentarily stopped. Doctors were able to revive him before he was airlifted to Townsville Base Hospital, where he underwent emergency brain surgery.

However, the doctors were unable to stop the internal bleeding which put immense pressure on his organs. Talan was eventually put on a medically induced coma but by then he already had no brain activity. His parents had to sadly let him go on Monday night.

The boy's father, James Peters, remembered his son as a "special little boy" who despite his horrific injuries "fought right up until his last breath." He told news.com.au that Talan "was a brave little soldier."

"He was happy, adventurous, and fearless, and would light up a room with his smile and character." He said their family was so proud of their little boy and that he would always be with them in their hearts.

A Cassowary Coast family are mourning the death of a two-year-old boy, just days after a horrific dog attack. More than $20,000 has been raised through a Go Fund Me page to help cover little Talan Peters' funeral costs. https://t.co/iSgptjgep2 @frankrusso85 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/u1mGfb7RyY — 7NEWS Cairns (@7NewsCairns) February 2, 2022

"He will be dearly missed by all family and friends. We have no words to explain the pain and loss we are feeling at this time," Mr. Peters said. Talan left behind his father, mother Amber Stewart, and brothers Lucas, 5, and Kaden, one month old.

In the wake of the tragedy, a GoFundMe page has been set up by the mum's cousin to help the parents with the funeral expenses. The funds will also allow them "time off work to grieve the loss of their child without the added financial stress of providing for their two beautiful boys Lucas and Kaden at home." It has since raised over $21,000 from its goal of 20,000.

Mr. Peters said he is "overwhelmed with all the support" they have received financially. He also extended his gratitude to those who helped Talan and mentioned "all the nurses, doctors and staff from Innisfail to Townsville, and everyone involved in this horrific tragedy."