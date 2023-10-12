A 37-year-old woman died after eating marshmallows at a fundraising event in Rhondda Cynon Taf County, Wales, on Saturday.

According to local media reports, the woman, identified as Natalie Buss, collapsed during a fundraiser for a Welsh rugby club's under-10s side at the weekend.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter as not much is known about the circumstances of her death, reports The Guardian.

"A 37-year-old woman collapsed and died at Beddau RFC. The coroner has been informed, and inquiries into the circumstances of the death are continuing," read a statement from the South Wales Police.

The club, in a statement issued after the tragic incident, wrote: "The club and the Beddau community are heartbroken. On Saturday night, we lost a very dear friend who will be sadly missed.

"Everybody associated with Beddau RFC and within the community are nothing less than devastated at the weekend's tragic accident and we struggle to comprehend the sense of loss people are feeling."

