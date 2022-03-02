Taylor Schabusiness allegedly killed her boyfriend during sex and while she was high on drugs. She then played with his corpse before cutting it up into pieces and disposed of the parts in different places.

The 24-year-old heard her charges on Tuesday at the Brown County Court. She is accused of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. During the virtual hearing, the court heard the brutal and graphic details of the murder.

She said she did not mean to kill her lover but she kept doing it because she liked it. She then allegedly used a butter knife to dismember the victim, whose name has not been released, and threw his private part in a bucket. Schabusiness then cut off his head and also placed it in a bucket and his legs and other body parts in a crockpot box.

According to the Daily Mail, police were called to a home on Stony Brook Lane in Green Bay on Feb. 23 by the victim's mother. She had walked into the gruesome scene after she heard the door slam between 2:00 a.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Read more Pregnant woman's severed body parts found buried in field, husband accused of murder

The grieving mum said she found her child's severed head in a bucket and dried blood on a mattress. The alleged murderer was "a known associate of the victim" and was believed to be the last person to be seen with him.

A thorough search of the house then led police to discover more body parts including an upper torso in a tote bag. They also searched Schabusiness' van parked on Eastman Avenue and found a crockpot box with "additional human body parts including legs."

During the hearing, Schabusiness said she had blacked out after she and the victim smoked methamphetamine while having sex. She said she got "crazy" afterward and started strangling the man first with a chain and then with her hands. She realised he was dead when he turned purple and blood dripped out of his mouth.

In graphic detail, she also told the court of the sexual acts she did to the corpse for "two to three hours." She then chose a bread knife because of its serrated edge and started cutting the body into pieces.

The accused admitted that she had planned to bring all of the victim's body parts with her. But she got lazy and ended up bringing just his legs in her van. She even mentioned how she forgot about his severed head in the basement.

Schabusiness remains in custody at the Brown County Jail with a bail set at $2 million. She is scheduled to be back in court in three weeks.