Cardiovascular disease is a known risk factor among COVID-19 patients, which is why taking care of one's heart is of primary importance. Today, people are reminded that it is World Heart Day and one must take into consideration the foods that are beneficial for the heart.

The World Heart Day was created by the World Heart Federation and it aims to inform people all over the globe that cardiovascular disease, including stroke and heart disease, are among the leading causes of death around the world, claiming around 17.9 million lives each year. So in order to ensure that you do not end up being a number, better remember these seven foods that will ensure your heart stays healthy.

Fish

Fish are high in Omega-3 fatty acids. This is a type of fat that the body could not make on its own. By eating fish rich in Omega-3, you are making sure that the heart stays strong and healthy. Some of the best Omega-3 sources are salmon, mackerel and tuna.

Nuts

Eating a handful of healthy nuts is also one of the best ways to take care of the heart. Celebrate World Health Day by grabbing a handful of walnuts and almonds.

Berries

Now those who are on a diet may find berries very welcoming. They contain soluble fiber and phytonutrients, or the compounds that come from plants, which benefit the heart. So do not forget those raspberries, blueberries, and strawberries.

Oats

If you're in a hurry and would like to eat something heart-healthy, then the best option would be oats. You can mix it or just toast it and top yogurt.

Seeds

It is not only fish that can give you a lot of Omega-3s. Flaxseeds are good sources of fiber and phytoestrogens, which help fight cancer. You can opt for chia seeds too.

Red wine

So who says that you cannot drink? Instead of going for a glass of beer, try four ounces of red wine. This can help improve good cholesterol levels, which will be beneficial for your heart.

Green leafy vegetables

Yes, old Popeye is way so right! Eating a chockfull of greens can make the heart smile. Grab that spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and bok choy. Go for some broccoli and asparagus as well, as they also have vitamins C and E, and folate too.

Treating the heart right by filling your diet with these heart-healthy foods will be a step in the right direction. Start today. After all, it is the World Heart Day!