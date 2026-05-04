Social media is a competition. It may not always feel that way, behind the sharp design, bright colors, likes, shares and comments. But for content creators and others who make a living from these worlds, it can feel at times like a zero sum game. Everyone is fighting for eyeballs, for attention, and if a follower is focused on one content creator that is time (and money) that isn't available for another creator. Collaborations and reposts do a middling job at best of giving this industry a sense of community, and this is laid bare with each feud that pits different social media celebrities against each other.

In what is actually a cut-throat business, Ximena Saenz is ideally suited to succeed. Surely her supermodel looks and bold fashion sense play a significant role. But to best understand how she thrives where so much struggle just to survive, we must look to her past. A past focused not on social media and celebrity, but on other ambitions that serendipitously refined specific skills and strength of character that would suit her future TikTok dreams.

From a young age in her native Mexico, Ximena was competing. Gymnastics and swimming are broadly considered two of the more difficult sports to attempt, with training that is both physically and mentally taxing to the extreme. Add in soccer and taekwondo, and you're training a young person not only in sport but in resilience and fortitude that extends well beyond the playing field.

Combine that development with her acting and creative ambitions, you really have something special cooking. So when her life was turned upside down when her family immigrated to the United States, she may not have even realised how well prepared she was to overcome the obstacles that would certainly block her path to achievement.

So, when Ximena began to find her star rising in the social media world, she wasn't going to allow anyone to outwork her, just as she had refused in her youth. For every TikTok or Instagram superstar like Ximena, there are a hundred other beautiful women who would like to have what Ms. Saenz has earned.

To be fair, most never had a chance in a contest with Ximena. While others were trying to live in the glamorous and comfortable world that appears on social platforms, Ximena was putting in the grinding, unpleasant hard work that actually enables success and growth in such a competitive, and crowded, space. The young immigrant who has never stopped pushing and working for what she wants is now being celebrated for the person she has always been. In other words, just another 'overnight' social media superstar.