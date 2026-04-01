In an era where digital personas often blur the line between reality and performance, one American creator has moved beyond traditional internet tropes to inhabit the life of a canine, complete with crates, collars, and leashed walks. Meow Dalyn, a 27-year-old Twitch streamer, has transformed her entire domestic existence to align with her 'e-puppy' identity.

This commitment to a non-human lifestyle has garnered millions of views and ignited a broader conversation about identity and the subcultures thriving in less visible corners of the internet.

The Viral Rise of the Twitch E-Puppy

Meow Dalyn is a prominent social media personality who has built a substantial following by fully embracing a 'dog girl' persona. On her Instagram profile, she offers a playful self-description, suggesting she probably looks 'like a cat', but adds that she is certain she is 'a dog.'

This enigmatic branding serves as the foundation for her digital presence, where she balances the aesthetics of anime-inspired 'e-girl' culture with the literal behaviours of a domestic pet. As a Twitch streamer, Dalyn has found a niche that rewards high-commitment roleplay and unconventional lifestyles.

Her 'dog girl' identity is not merely a costume worn for the camera but a holistic lifestyle choice that dictates how she eats, sleeps, and interacts with her environment. 'Something about being in a confined space, I don't know if it makes me feel safe from the world or makes me feel like the world is safe from me, but it feels comfort for sure,' she said. By leaning into the 'e-puppy' label, she has tapped into a subculture that celebrates the rejection of traditional human norms in favour of simplified animal roles.

'I Wanted to be a Dog'

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Dalyn has over 86,000 followers on Instagram. Her feed serves as a visual diary of her canine immersion, featuring photographs of her curled up in large dog crates or wearing custom gear designed to mimic a dog's silhouette. These posts document her performing tricks, fetching items, and responding to commands, though the response to her content remains polarised, with a significant portion of her audience finding the persona endearing.

Fans often describe her content as 'cute' or 'wholesome' roleplay that provides a sense of escapism. For Dalyn, however, living as a dog is a primary source of joy and not simply a commercial exercise.

'I figured that once I make my own money and pay my own rent, then I can extra do anything I want — and I wanted to be a dog!' she said.

Dalyn has also spoken warmly about those who support her interests. According to her, she has 'handlers' whom she likened to 'dog trainers', who provide her with treats including shredded chicken, jerky, and biscuits.

'They feed me, they take me on walks, we practice training, which is one of my favourite things, because I get treats,' she said.

Understanding Species Dysphoria and the Otherkin Community

While Dalyn's lifestyle may appear singular, she is part of a broader global phenomenon involving individuals who experience 'species dysphoria', a deep-seated feeling of having been born into the wrong species, in which one's internal identity does not align with one's human biology.

According to a 'True Story' documentary on YouTube, an increasing number of people believe they are 'more animal than human', identifying as everything from wolves and leopards to domestic cats. These individuals, often identifying as 'Otherkin' or 'Therians', believe they possess the spirit or psychology of a specific animal, a connection that is spiritual for some and a psychological orientation for others.

One individual, who goes by the name Shirro Wolf, underwent legal proceedings to change their name to reflect their animal identity. This community is united by a shared belief system and a growing internet presence, suggesting that Dalyn's lifestyle is a visible expression of a much larger and often misunderstood subculture.