Timothée Chalamet's bruising Oscars night in Los Angeles on 15 March has prompted fresh speculation, reported by OK!, that Kylie Jenner and her family believe the actor could now be more open to appearing on their reality series after a very public loss and a run of onstage jokes.

Chalamet arrived at the Academy Awards with serious momentum behind him. He had gone in as the Best Actor favourite for Marty Supreme after earlier wins at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, only for that mood to shift when Michael B. Jordan won at the Actor Awards and then took the Oscar for Sinners at the Dolby Theatre.

After The Oscars, A More Exposed Timothée Chalamet

What followed is the part that appears to have caught the Kardashian-Jenner camp's attention. Host Conan O'Brien repeatedly ribbed Chalamet over remarks he had made before the ceremony about opera and ballet, turning what might have been a niche cultural spat into primetime material with the actor left to grin through it while the camera kept returning to his face.

Insiders claim Chalamet was left in 'a more vulnerable place than we have ever seen' after the jokes and the loss. Another said Kylie has 'always wanted Timothée to be part of the show, even in a limited way', and that the family now sees an opening for The Kardashians.

One insider said Kylie has been 'unwavering in her support for Timothée since the ceremony', with the wider family moving quickly to make sure he feels backed after the Oscars blow. Around the Kardashians, comfort and exposure can sit uncomfortably close together.

Chalamet also drew attention on the red carpet, arriving alone in an all-white Givenchy suit with dark sunglasses. The look quickly prompted online mockery, with some social media users comparing him to a 'milkman' and others deriding the outfit in harsher terms. It added another awkward layer to a night that was already moving against him.

Why Timothée Chalamet Appeals To The Kardashians

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Chalamet and Jenner have been linked since 2023, but their relationship has remained notably private. That helps explain why any suggestion he could drift into the Kardashian television world has drawn such attention, even without any direct sign from Chalamet himself that he is prepared to do it.

The part that is firmly on the record is the backlash over his remarks on ballet and opera. During a CNN and Variety town hall with Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet said, 'I don't want to be involved in ballet or opera, or in situations where it feels like, "Hey, let's keep this alive," despite the reality that it seems no one cares anymore.' The comments triggered a sharp response from arts organisations and quickly became material for Conan O'Brien when the Oscars began.

Timothée Chalamet controversially claimed "no one cares" about ballet and opera anymore, causing uproar across the internet and the arts industry. CNN's Lisa Respers France reports. pic.twitter.com/To9pKJmoRb — CNN (@CNN) March 11, 2026

O'Brien opened with a joke about tight security before adding that there was concern about 'attacks from both the opera and ballet communities'. Later, trying to soften the moment, he asked whether the room was 'vibing' before glancing towards the Dune star and saying, 'He doesn't think so.' It played as light entertainment from the stage. From Chalamet's seat, it can hardly have felt that way.

By the end of the night, Pauline Chalamet was with her brother while Jenner headed to the Vanity Fair after-party with Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. Inside the theatre, Chalamet still applauded as Jordan accepted the award, but the disappointment was difficult to miss. For a few awkward hours, one of Hollywood's most carefully managed young stars looked unusually exposed.