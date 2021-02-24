A 10-year-old Michigan boy endured four amputations on both hands and legs after a rare bout with a serious coronavirus-related inflammatory illness. Doctors found that he has multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a condition where various body parts, such as the heart, kidneys, lungs, skin, gastrointestinal organs, eyes, and brain, become inflamed.

After testing positive for coronavirus infection in December of last year, 10-year-old Dae'Shun Jamison did not exhibit any type of symptom normally associated with COVID-19, said his mother Brittney Autman. Several weeks later, Autman brought her son to the hospital where doctors proceeded to amputate his right leg due to a rare coronavirus-related illness called MIS-C.

A spokesperson for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, where Dae'Shun is undergoing rehabilitation and recovery, said the amputation procedure of his leg happened in early February at the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. On Monday, the young boy went back to Helen DeVos to undergo an amputation procedure for both of his hands and left leg.

Autman narrated the heartbreaking story of her young son on a GoFundMe page, saying that Dae'Shun was feeling very emotional about the amputations. "It breaks my heart. Please keep the prayers coming," said Autman.

In a Fox News report, an expert explained that patients with this rare condition could experience limb loss because of hyperinflammatory responses affecting the blood clotting capacity of the body. Dr. Rosemary Olivero, pediatric infectious disease chief at DeVos Children's Hospital, said that several MIS-C patients suffer severe heart dysfunction, which affects how the heart pumps out blood to the rest of the body.

Autman wrote that her son needed to have his hands amputated because of damaged tissues and a lack of blood flow to his hands. She also revealed that Dae'Shun had been suffering from a blood clot in his right hand's artery for more than two weeks and blood thinners that doctors gave him apparently are not working anymore.

"Some patients with MIS-C have really extreme changes in their blood clotting factors. Some of them can actually clot too much in some parts of their body, and then too little in other parts of their body," Dr. Olivero said. She also said that inappropriate clotting is among the severe consequences of MIS-C, and while it does not happen in all patients, it can occur to some. It "can really lead to further organ damage because of mechanics of blood flow," explained Olivero, adding that amputations due to MIS-C are a "very unique and unfortunate consequence."

When Dae'Shun learned about the amputations in January, Autman narrated that her son understood everything. "He understood that when he [would] wake up his leg will not look the same. Dae'Shun completely broke down in tears which affected me in so many ways," Autman wrote on the GoFundMe page.