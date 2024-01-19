Today marks 104 days since Hamas kidnapped and captured more than 200 Israeli civilians. Amongst the hostages, is baby Kfir Bibas.

Today also marks Kfir Bibas' first birthday.

Kfir Bibas was just nine months old when he was taken by the proscribed terrorist organisation, alongside his mother, Shiri Bibas, and four-year-old brother, Ariel Bibas.

The boys' father, Yarden Bibas, was also abducted by Hamas during its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7.

After the family was spotted in a Hamas GoPro video, the young children have been remembered and recognised for their ginger hair,

The family were taken from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where according to The Forward, 46 residents were killed in the assault.

Although his whereabouts are unknown, the infant is thought to be turning one year old while being held captive in Gaza.

Without providing any evidence, in November last year, Hamas reported that baby Kfir, Ariel and Shiri Bibas had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The Israeli Defence Force responded to the claims by calling them unverified and accused the Palestinian militants of "psychological terrorism".

Jimmy Miller, the first cousin to Kfir's mother, called Thursday 18 January "the saddest birthday in the world".

"We're like robots now," Miller added, going on to tell reporters: "We're doing whatever we can to move things because we see things are not moving. We waited and waited and waited and we've met with everyone, with actors, famous people, thinkers, and they all hug us and listen to the story with empathy but we don't feel that anyone's doing anything."

Shiri Bibas' other cousin, Yifat Zeiler also said: "No abductee should celebrate a birthday in captivity. We thank the children and their families for such a moving gesture, and ask the decision-makers to read these wishes to understand that behind every hostage there is a whole world."

To recognise the infant's birthday, several extended members of the Bibas family gathered together at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv today.

The peaceful tribute was held at 3pm and saw children's entertainers attend to support the call for the release of all remaining hostages while raising awareness of the ongoing trauma that the Bibas kidnapping has caused.

As a symbol and reference to the one-year-old, orange balloons dominated the square. As a gift to baby Kfir, a number of the entertainers and Biba's relatives recorded a song dubbed 'They Call Me Gingi'.

According to the extended Bibas family members, the term 'Gingi', is an informal Hebrew word that is widely used to describe redheads.

A group of Israeli children, who were each recently released from Gaza as part of a Hamas-Israel agreement, also attended the heartfelt Kfir tribute in Hostage Square.

Emily Hand, a nine-year-old girl who was released from Gaza in November, used a birthday card to send a message to Kfir.

"I hope you get out of there as soon as possible. I understand the feeling because I was there too. Sending you hugs and love," the young girl wrote.

In another birthday card to the one-year-old, Oriya Brodutch, a four-year-old girl who was released alongside her 40-year-old mother, 10-year-old sister and nine-year-old brother in November, wrote: "Happy birthday, may you return home soon."

"Cute and sweet Kafir, happy birthday. We are waiting for you to return to us safely and quickly and we will celebrate with a cake and gifts, like a one-year-old child should celebrate," wrote 13-year-old Gali Tarshansky, who was also released from Hamas captivity in November.

The remaining residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, including those who survived Hamas' rampage that killed more than 1,100 Israeli civilians, also hosted an emotional event to commemorate the infant's first birthday.

The community also used orange balloons to represent the youngster. The balloons were decorated with heartfelt testimonies from the released hostages, together with other messages from families still waiting for the freeing of their loved ones.