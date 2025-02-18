Left-wing congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is facing mounting criticism and even threats following a webinar she hosted aimed at helping undocumented migrants understand their rights and evade detection by immigration enforcement (ICE). The session featured speakers who outlined migrants' legal protections and shared insights into ICE's tactics. In response, supporters of Donald Trump are accusing her of breaking the law and calling for her imprisonment.

AOC's Controversial 'Know Your Rights' Webinar

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez held a webinar titled 'Know Your Rights With ICE', featuring speakers who provided step-by-step guidance on how undocumented migrants should interact with federal agents. A PowerPoint presentation detailed strategies for avoiding enforcement and asserting legal rights.

One speaker, Genia, warned: 'These agents will go to homes early in the morning to make arrests.' She also noted that ICE agents may stop individuals in public places. Another speaker, Laura, cautioned that 'agents might deceive you into thinking they're not ICE, or they'll lie so you believe they have the right to enter.'

Ocasio-Cortez had been vocal about these rights even before the controversial webinar. In a live Instagram session, she told viewers: 'When one of these things [raids] comes to your backyard, you can resist.' While she acknowledged that resistance wouldn't stop an arrest, she argued that creating 'friction' in the process could 'slow deportations.'

Trump's Border Czar Issues Ominous Warning to AOC

Ocasio-Cortez's advocacy for undocumented migrants has enraged conservatives and supporters of Trump's hardline immigration policies. Trump's former Border Czar, Tom Homan, warned during a Fox News interview that her actions could be illegal and claimed she had crossed 'the line.'

'I sent an email today to the Deputy Attorney General—at what level is that impediment? Is that obstructing law enforcement? If so, what are we going to do about it?' he said.

Homan criticised Ocasio-Cortez for aiding those seeking to evade federal law, arguing that such actions threaten public safety.

'You're putting the public at great risk, you're putting our officers at great risk, you're even putting the illegal alien at great risk,' he remarked.

He also implied that legal consequences could follow, urging further investigation by the Attorney General.

AOC's Defiant Response Sparks Public Backlash

Ocasio-Cortez dismissed the accusations in a defiant statement on X (formerly Twitter), citing her constitutional right to free speech.

However, her response only fuelled further outrage, with critics accusing her of hypocrisy and even betrayal.

'YOU BELONG IN PRISON! You lying Democrats call for violence and protect criminals,' wrote one user, Angela Brookes. 'You hate the Americans you are supposed to represent. I hope you get what you deserve. America is sick of your bullshit!'

Another user added: 'You swore to faithfully execute the laws of the United States. Teaching people how to evade law enforcement is a violation of that oath—and it is illegal. Your side always says "no one is above the law." This is unlawful and incredibly stupid, as it harms the very people you claim to protect.'

Several critics cited Section 1324, a law that prohibits 'concealing, harbouring, or shielding' undocumented migrants from detection.

"MaYbe shE's goiNg to be in TroUble nOw"



Maybe he can learn to read. The Constitution would be a good place to start https://t.co/vQ69UDyQnT — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 14, 2025

Trump's Record-Breaking Deportations vs Biden's Approach

This controversy comes amid a surge in deportations under Trump, who has vowed to carry out the largest crackdown on illegal immigration in U.S. history. His administration's efforts are starkly different from the previous administration's approach.

Recently, the White House announced that ICE had arrested 11,000 individuals labelled as 'criminals' in just 18 days—an average of 611 arrests per day. In contrast, under President Joe Biden, 270,000 deportations were carried out in 2024, the highest in a decade, with 113,400 arrests—averaging 310 per day.

One of the most significant deportation waves occurred over the weekend of 24th-26th January.

Trump Resumes Mass Deportation Flights

On 26th January, the U.S. military repatriated 265 Guatemalan migrants on three flights. Additionally, four deportation flights were sent to Mexico, although at least one was reportedly turned back by Mexican authorities.

That same Friday, the White House posted an image on X showing detainees in shackles being led to a military aircraft. The caption read: 'Deportation flights have begun.'

Trump later commented: 'We're getting the bad, hard criminals out—murderers, as bad as you can get. As bad as anybody you've seen.'

Though these moves have drawn accusations of racism and xenophobia, Trump's administration insists it is targeting only criminals.

Ordinary Immigrants Caught in the Crackdown

Data from that weekend's deportations reveals that civilians are frequently caught in the crossfire. On 26th January, 1,179 people were deported, but only 613 of those arrests—just over half—were classified as 'criminal arrests.'

Homan told NBC News that he was aware of 'at least a few' collateral arrests—cases where undocumented migrants with no criminal history were detained simply for being present during raids. He warned that such incidents will likely increase as enforcement escalates.

'We want to get as many criminals as possible,' Homan explained. 'They're a public safety threat, but if there's somebody else illegally here, they're coming too.'

Despite intentions to target criminals, Trump's policies have resulted in widespread detentions of non-threatening undocumented migrants. Worse still, ICE has even mistakenly detained Indigenous Americans.

Indigenous Americans Wrongfully Detained by ICE

In January, the Navajo Nation reported that at least 15 Indigenous individuals in Arizona and New Mexico had been stopped or detained by ICE.

Despite carrying Certificates of Indian Blood (CIBs) and state-issued IDs, many were questioned by ICE agents who refused to recognise these documents as proof of citizenship.

Navajo Nation President Dr Buu Nygren voiced concerns: 'Being Indigenous, being Navajo—you're more American than being American,' he told Arizona Mirror. 'We need that respect from the federal government.'

While deporting dangerous criminals is essential for public safety, ensuring that innocent people are not unjustly targeted is equally crucial. In this regard, Ocasio-Cortez's webinar served as an important resource, empowering migrants with knowledge of their legal rights and raising awareness of potentially abusive enforcement tactics. By advocating for vulnerable communities, a balance must be struck between upholding the law and protecting the dignity and rights of all individuals.