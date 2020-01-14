YouTube beauty star Nikkie de Jager, better known by her YouTube channel name NikkieTutorials, has come out as a transgender.

Nikkie de Jager is a Dutch makeup artist and beauty vlogger, who gained online popularity in 2015 after her YouTube video, "The Power of Makeup", went viral and inspired many other videos of people showing their faces with and without makeup. Apart from her superior makeup skills, Jager's videos get immense views due to her willingness to share her honest opinions on matters of her personal life and makeup choices.

The vlogger decided to come out of the closet in the new year, and on Monday, uploaded a video to her YouTube channel titled "I'm Coming Out," according to Hollywood Reporter. In the video, the 25-year-old revealed that she is a transgender woman, and said she underwent the transition in her late teens. In the 17-minute long video, Jager said: "I am taking back my own power."

"Today I am here to share something with you that I've always wanted to share with you one day, but under my own circumstances. It looks like that chance has been taken away from me, so today I am taking back my own power," she said.

The makeup artist said she identified as a woman her whole life, and therefore began her transition as early as the age of 6. "People at my school knew, and I think by the age of 7, 8, I fully wore girls' clothes only and the teachers were so supportive about it," she said in the video.

The YouTuber revealed that at the age of 14, she began taking hormones and growth stoppers, and by age 19, had "fully transitioned." Jager further said she didn't reveal it to her fans at first because she wasn't "comfortable with labels."

"Planet Earth is full of labels, and I never felt comfortable with labels. I wanted to be my own person, my own identity. I am Nikki. I am me, we don't need labels. If we're going to put a label on it, yes, I am transgender. But at the end of the day, I am me," the vlogger said.

Jager even showed a middle finger to the camera for those who blackmailed her claiming they would expose her to her fans. She also expressed gratitude to her boyfriend for the constant support he showed her throughout her transition.

Fans, celebrities, and other YouTubers have been offering the star vlogger messages of support on Twitter. While Nikita Dragun, a transgender YouTuber who also shares makeup advice wrote "trans is beautiful," while drag performer Jinkx Monsoon wrote, "Congrats to @NikkieTutorials for reclaiming your story."