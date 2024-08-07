Whether you are a beginner testing out new ways to enhance your videography experience or an experienced professional looking to amplify your recording game, having a reliable gimbal is a must not only for stable shots but also as a natural extension of your arm that directs what's being captured. Moreover, having a reliable gimbal must also feel easy on your arm, especially when doing shoots for prolonged periods.

For that, one of the best choices currently available is the Zhiyun WEEBILL 3E. Its ultra-compact design, weighing only around 1 kg. and as compact as an A4 paper, makes your next photo or video shoot much more manageable, more accessible, and lighter than other ones in the market. This level of convenience ensures that the WEEBILL 3E is the ideal gimbal for beginners and professionals, allowing you to focus on your creative process without the burden of heavy equipment.

Intelligent Algorithms, Quicker Access

The WEEBILL 3E is designed for easy use, equipped with its pro algorithms that make it glide through buttery smooth camera moves. These intelligent algorithms, combined with its potent motors that can handle leading full-frame cameras with ease, instil confidence in the gimbal's performance.

This feature ensures that the gimbal stabilises itself and captures the perfect shot, even in rough terrain while in motion, providing you with professional-quality footage every time.

Regarding ease of use for shortcuts, the WEEBILL 3E also has customisable buttons that you can set based on your preference.

You can set shortcuts to rapidly toggle between standard shooting modes or activate specialised motions at the press of a finger. In addition, the gimbal's adjustment wheel further expands intuitive control with axis adjustment or camera settings like ISO, aperture, and more, based on your custom programming.

The WEEBILL 3E's long battery life is a testament to its reliability. Its built-in 2650mAh batteries boast enough capacity to handle even the longest filming on a single charge, providing up to 16 hours of operating time. This reassures creators that they can tackle extensive filming sessions without the worry of running out of power. Additionally, the ability to operate while charging ensures that your creativity never stops, allowing you to focus on your craft without interruptions.

Ultra-Compact, Easy-to-Handle

As mentioned earlier, this gimbal is as compact as an A4 paper, making the WEEBILL 3E the perfect companion on the go. Its compact body and ergonomically designed handle make it a joy to carry and use, making hours-long filming sessions a breeze. Thanks to the gimbal's Bluetooth shutter control, you can easily capture photos and videos. This feature allows you to control your camera wirelessly, capturing images and start/stop recordings effortlessly with the touch of a button.

It also has a native portrait switch, where its quick-switch design facilitates vertical capture without requiring additional attachments or disassembling components. Moreover, the quick-release system in WEEBILL 3E transitions your gimbal between perspectives in mere moments.

Lastly, the gimbal also ushers in Sling Mode 2.5 with an attachable wrist rest and adjustable handle. This innovative feature alleviates over 40% of fatigue while maintaining stability even at shallow angles, allowing you to shoot for longer periods without discomfort. With this, you can extend your reach as its customisable handles stretch, contract and expand shooting possibilities.

Investing in a proper gimbal like the Zhiyun WEEBILL 3E is essential for any serious videographer or filmmaker aiming to achieve professional-quality footage. Ultimately, the Zhiyun WEEBILL 3E not only elevates the technical quality of your videos but also streamlines your workflow, making it an indispensable tool in the pursuit of cinematic excellence.

Price & Availability

The WEEBILL 3E is priced at just US$249. Use code ZY10TOCXM510 to get an extra 10% off. Start your multimedia production journey with this exceptional tool that's perfect for both beginners and professionals. Take advantage of this great deal!