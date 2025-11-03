The leading candidate in New York City's mayoral race, Zohran Mamdani, shares more than just political ambition with the former US president whose eloquence and intellect once captivated the nation—Barack Obama. At just 34, Mamdani, a first-term New York State Assembly member from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), has surged to the top of the polls after a fellow freshman legislator, Kenny Burgos, turned to him during a quiet moment in Albany and said the words that would help launch his campaign.

Born in Kampala, Uganda, Mamdani moved with his family to South Africa at the age of five. By seven, they had settled in New York City—a place he now hopes to lead.

What makes Mamdani qualified as the city's mayor

'I said, "it should be you,"' Burgos told USA TODAY. 'I said, 'There's not a single person in the DSA that has a higher level of ability to run for office.'

Poll surveys revealed that Mamdani topped the latest poll during the final weekend of early voting.

Based on the Atlas poll that surveyed more than 1,500 individuals since 30 October, Mamdani leads with 40% of the votes, while independent candidate Andrew Cuomo lags behind at 34% and Republican candidate Curtis Siwa in last place with 24%.

A political analyst also believes in the young politician's oozing charisma, which is very similar to another passionate politician whose efforts made his way towards the White House.

'He is, like a young Obama, very compelling, has a great back story,' political analyst Ross Barkan stated. 'He has a real charm, a way with people. He has great social media, but you need the charm to make the social media work.'

Similarities with Obama

Like former President Barack Obama, 'Mamdami also experienced getting Islamophobic insults from other people, like Rep. Elise Stefanik from the Republican Party. She calls them 'Jihadist and terrorist sympathizer Commie Mamdani. '

Other congressional Republicans even tried to blame him for the shutdown of the federal government.

Also like Obama, Mamdani brushes off his shoulders every time his adversaries attack him in public.

He also experienced a fast rise to high office after a few years working as a state legislator, just like the ex-president. Their similarities also continue with fathers from East Africa who worked as academics and exposure to Islam as a child.

Mamdani also showed that regular New Yorkers can approach him any time, based on the viral videos of him talking to people in working-class neighbourhoods.

Enjoying Obama's support

Aside from having a lot of similarities, Mamdani can also boast of having the support of the ex-president, which the latter personally relayed to him allegedly through a 30-minute phone call.

A source familiar with the situation told The New York Times that the former president called Mamdani on Saturday to pledge his support.

According to the source, Obama offered to be the mayoralty candidate's 'sounding board' if he wins the race.

The report also mentioned that Obama is personally invested in Mamdani's long-term success and has found the candidate's campaign 'impressive to watch', and is looking forward to seeing him win the 4 November election.