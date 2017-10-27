IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
27 October 2017: A red deer stag walks through bracken at sunrise during the rutting season in Richmond Park, London Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Autumn leaves
22 October 2017: A stag silhouetted at sunset bellows near the village of Gorodilovichi, north of Minsk, Belarus Sergei Gapon/AFP
24 October 2017: Fish gasp for air during the traditional carp haul in a pond near the village of Horusice, Czech Republic David W Cerny/Reuters
24 October 2017: Migrating great white pelicans are fed as part of an Israeli Agriculture Ministry funded project aiming to prevent the pelicans from helping themselves to the stocks at commercial fish breeding pools in Mishmar Hasharon, Israel Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Raisin Monday St Andrews University foam
23 October 2017: First-year students cover themselves with foam in an annual tradition called Raisin Monday at St Andrew's University in Scotland Russell Cheyne/Reuters
Chhath Puja
27 October 2017: Hindu devotees gather on the banks of a lake to worship the sun god during the festival of Chhath Puja in Chandigarh, India Ajay Verma/Reuters
Chhath Puja
26 October 2017: Hindu devotees make offerings of fruit to the sun god as they wade into the waters of the Ganges River during the festival of Chhath Puja in Kolkata Rupak de Chowdhuri/Reuters
Chhath Puja
26 October 2017: A devotee offers prayers to the setting sun at the Bagmati River in Kathmandu, Nepal, during the Chhath Puja festival Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
25 October 2017: Grace Jones wears a foliage-inspired hat as she arrives for the UK premiere of her film Bloodlight and Bami in London Peter Nicholls/Reuters
23 October 2017: The Queen meets firefighters as she visits HMS Sutherland at West India Dock, Canary Wharf, London Arthur Edwards
23 October 2017: Prince Harry meets 99-year-old Winnie Hodson during his visit to St Michael's on Wyre in Lancashire. He had previously met her in 2015 when the village was ravaged by floods following Storm Desmond Andrew Yates/Reuters
26 October 2017: Pedestrians walk through Piccadilly Circus after the world-famous advertising boards were replaced with a single state-of-the-art 4K LED digital screen Tolga Akmen/AFP
26 October 2017: The statue of Eros is seen in the foreground as the Piccadilly Circus lights in London are switched back on after a nine-month renovation. The old patchwork of screens has been replaced with a single 4K LED digital screen, the largest of its kind in Europe Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
A light display illuminates the ruins of the historic abbey in Whitby, North Yorkshire – the inspiration for Bram Stoker's gothic novel Dracula Ian Forsyth/Getty Images
27 October 2017: A lemur feeds on vegetables hidden in carved Halloween pumpkins at the Dierenpark zoo in Amersfoort, the Netherlands Remko de Waal/AFP
21 October 2017: A dog dressed as Oscar the Grouch takes part in the annual Halloween dog parade at Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park in New York Lucas Jackson/Reuters
22 October 2017: A woman dressed as a Catrina (Mexican representation of death) takes part in a parade along Reforma Avenue, in Mexico City ahead of the Day of the Dead Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
23 October 2017: A mask depicting US President Donald Trump is displayed among Halloween masks at a costume shop, in Puebla, Mexico Imelda Medina/Reuters
25 October 2017: US President Donald Trump receives high-fives from students as he arrives at Dallas Love Field in Texas Jim Watson/AFP
21 October 2017: Five former US presidents – Jimmy Carter, George HW Bush, Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton – take part in a concert benefiting hurricane relief efforts at Texas A&M University in College Station Richard Carson/Reuters
24 October 2017: Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin scrutinises paperwork while sitting next to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the closing session of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing Jason Lee/Reuters
25 October 2017: Five-Star Movement senator Stefano Lucidi wears a bandage around his eyes during a confidence vote at the Senate in Rome, Italy Remo Casilli/Reuters
23 October 2017: Gianluigi Buffon, Dani Alves, Leonardo Bonucci, Sergio Ramos, Marcelo, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar pose for a selfie with Idris Elba after they were named The FIFPro World XI during the FIFA Football Awards in London Michael Steele/Getty Images
22 October 2017: Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the the United States Formula One Grand Prix by posing with Usain Bolt on the podium at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas Mark Thompson/Getty Images
22 October 2017: Julio Jones of the Atlanta Falcons catches a touchdown pass as he is defended by Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter of a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
21 October 2017: Jarrett Guarantano of the Tennessee Volunteers is tackled by Shaun Dion Hamilton and Anfernee Jennings of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama Kevin C Cox/Getty Images
21 October 2017: Josh Reddick of the Houston Astros celebrates in the locker room after they beat the New York Yankees by a score of 4-0 to win Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas Elsa/Getty Images
22 October 2017: A Marseille supporter holds a flare before their French L1 football match against Paris Saint-Germain in Marseille, southeastern France Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP
22 October 2017: The Colla Joves Xiquets de Valls complete a traditional human tower, or Castell, during the St Ursula festival in Valls, Catalonia Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Thailand king funeral
26 October 2017: Smoke rises from the main pavilion of the cremation site in Bangkok as the body of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adelyadej is cremated AFP
Thailand king funeral
26 October 2017: Artillery guns are fired near the cremation grounds where the body of the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej was taken to be cremated Anthony Wallace/AFP
24 October 2017: People watch an eruption of Mount Sinabung volcano from the village of Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia Ivan Damanik/AFP
23 October 2017: A collapsed road is seen following torrential rain caused by typhoon Lan in Kishiwada, Japan Kyodo/Reuters
24 October 2017: A volunteer works to put out a forest fire in Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park, in Alto Paraiso, Goias, Brazil Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters
23 October 2017: An American flag hangs in front of a home that was destroyed by the Tubbs Fire in the Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa Rosa, California Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
21 October 2017: Myeshia Johnson kisses the coffin of her husband, US Army Sgt La David Johnson, during his burial service at the Memorial Gardens East cemetery in Hollywood, Florida. He and three other American soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger on 4 October Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Kenya elections 2017
26 October 2017: A protester brandishing a machete and a knife prepares to take cover from incoming tear gas canisters during clashes with police forces in Kibera, Nairobi Marco Longari/AFP
Kenya elections 2017
26 October 2017: Kennedy Ndungu, 23, is escorted away after allegedly being beaten up by protesters after voting at the North Primary School in Mathare, Nairobi, Kenya Luis Tato/AFP
26 October 2017: Members of the African church Legio Maria react after being affected by tear gas, during clashes between Kenyan Police and opposition supporters in Mathare, Nairobi Luis Tato/AFP
21 October 2017: Katty Malang Mikunug, takes a photo of herself in her wedding dress as she marries Paulo Mamayo Ambor, 22, a resident of Marawi who was displaced by the fighting between government troops and Isis-inspired militants Jes Aznar/Getty Images
Marawi Philippines
25 October 2017: Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi after the city in the southern Philippines was reclaimed from Isis-linked militants following a fierce five-month battle Romeo Ranoco/Reuters
Raqqa ruins
21 October 2017: A picture taken from Raqqa's clock tower shows heavily damaged buildings after Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces expelled Islamic State (Isis) fighters from the city Bulent Kilic/AFP
23 October 2017: A Free Syrian Army fighter walks with his weapon in a damaged shop in the town of Tadef, Aleppo Governorate Khalil Ashawi/Reuters
25 October 2017: Syrian men rest as they dig a tunnel in the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Jobar to take cover from shelling Ammar Suleiman/AFP
24 October 2017: People stand around the bodies of people reportedly killed during a night raid by Afghan security forces, in Momand Dara district of Jalalabad, Afghanistan Parwiz/Reuters
26 October 2017: Residents watch as rescue workers and firemen try to douse a fire which broke out in a slum area in Mumbai, India Shailesh Andrade/Reuters
26 October 2017: Rohingya refugees fill their containers with drinking water from a hand-pump at Balu Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Adnan Abidi/Reuters
24 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee boy walks through Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Hannah McKay/Reuters
22 October 2017: Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Zohra Bensemra/Reuters
25 October 2017: Two-and-a-half year old Hala al-Nufi, who suffers from a metabolic disorder which is worsening due to a siege and food shortages, sits on a bed in the Saqba area of the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria Bassam Khabieh/Reuters
23 October 2017: A woman who had her arm amputated after she was shot during ongoing clashes between security forces and militia sits on her bed in Tshikapa, Democratic Republic of the Congo John Wessels/AFP

