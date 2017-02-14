The ongoing civil war in South Sudan has prompted millions of people to flee their homes in what the United Nations has now described as "Africa's worst refugee crisis". At least 1.5 million people have fled into neighbouring countries, mainly Uganda, since the conflict erupted in 2013.

More than 2 million people are internally displaced as violence continues to claim lives and hinder humanitarian support.

Earlier in February, the UN appealed for $1.6 bn (£1.2bn) to provide life-saving assistance and protection to 5.8 million people across the country, which became world's newest nation after separating from Sudan in 2011.

"We are facing unprecedented needs, in an unprecedented number of locations, and these needs will increase during the upcoming lean season," said Eugene Owusu, the Humanitarian Coordinator for South Sudan.

Humanitarian organisations have estimate that some 7.5 million people across South Sudan are now in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

South Sundan's war

The South Sudan conflict erupted in 2013 when President Salva Kiir, of the Dinka ethnic group, fired his deputy Riek Machar, who then became a rebel leader, from the Nuer group.

Ethnic-related violence targeting Dinka and Nuer has killed an estimated 50,000 people, amid allegations of crimes against humanity committed by both sides, including rape, torture and the use of child soldiers. Millions are facing severe food shortages due to a man-made famine.

Kiir and Machar have agreed on several peace deals – the last of which was signed in August 2015 – but have failed to control their troops, who have broken every ceasefire since 2014.

Machar fled South Sudan following deadly fightingin capital Juba in July 2016.

He is currently in South Africa, where he said he is seeking medical treatment, but in an exclusive talk with IBTimes UK said he was ready "to go home".

His wife, Angelina Teny, also a member of SPLM-IO, told IBTimes UK she believes her husband can contribute to achieve peace in the war-torn nation, which is on the verge of a Rwanda-style genocide.