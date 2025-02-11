The Labour Party has suspended 11 councillors following revelations of a WhatsApp group where members exchanged misogynistic, homophobic, anti-Semitic, and offensive remarks about pensioners and colleagues.

The private chat, named 'Trigger Me Timbers', has been exposed for containing thousands of inappropriate messages exchanged over a three-year period between 2019 and 2022. The scandal has already resulted in the sacking of former health minister Andrew Gwynne and the suspension of Burnley MP Oliver Ryan, with Labour expanding its investigation to include local councillors.

Labour Councillors Suspended Over WhatsApp Scandal

As part of the Labour Party's internal probe, the following councillors have been administratively suspended:

Claire Reid

Jack Naylor

George Newton

Vincent Ricci

Charlotte Martin

Allison Gwynne

George Jones

Brenda Warrington

Denise Ward

David Sedgwick (Stockport Council)

Holly McCormack (Stockport Council)

According to The Guardian, Allison Gwynne, wife of sacked Labour MP Andrew Gwynne, is among those suspended, along with Brenda Warrington, a former leader of Tameside Council, and Claire Reid, a senior member of Labour's National Policy Forum.

The WhatsApp group, which reportedly contained at least 44 people, has become the subject of a widening investigation, with Greater Manchester Police now assessing complaints over its content.

Disturbing Messages and Incriminating Evidence

Reports reveal that some of the most shocking comments exchanged in the WhatsApp group include:

1. Mocking pensioners – Andrew Gwynne allegedly joked about a constituent's death, suggesting she would "croak it" before the next election.

2. Homophobic remarks – Members mocked a fellow Labour MP's sexuality, with Oliver Ryan reportedly engaging in crude, explicit comments about gay colleagues.

3. Anti-Semitic and racist jokes – The group included offensive remarks about Jewish people, along with derogatory comments about veteran MP Diane Abbott.

4. Attacks on Labour colleagues – Senior party figures, including Angela Rayner, were mocked and insulted in private conversations. One councillor was branded a "fat middle-aged useless thicket", while others ridiculed a Labour activist with a disability.

Oliver Ryan and Andrew Gwynne at the Centre of the Controversy

Oliver Ryan, the 29-year-old Labour MP for Burnley, has been identified as a leading figure in the WhatsApp group, having posted over 2,000 messages. He was suspended from the party after details of his involvement were made public.

His suspension followed the swift sacking of Andrew Gwynne, who was removed as Shadow Health Minister after the revelations first surfaced.

Ryan later issued a public apology, stating: 'Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them. I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong.'

However, his apology has done little to quell public outrage, with growing calls for further disciplinary action against those involved.

Labour Under Pressure to Act

A Labour Party spokesperson confirmed the suspensions, stating: 'As soon as this group was brought to our attention, a thorough investigation was launched in line with the Labour Party's rules and procedures. Swift action will always be taken where individuals are found to have breached the high standards expected of them as Labour Party members.'

Despite the suspensions, the party is facing serious questions over why action was not taken sooner. According to The Guardian, Gerald Cooney, former leader of Tameside Council, warned officials about the WhatsApp group over a year ago, but Labour failed to act until the messages were publicly exposed.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they are now assessing complaints, with allegations of hate speech and harassment under review.

Keir Starmer Faces Growing Backlash

The scandal is an embarrassment for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has sought to present the party as disciplined and electable ahead of the next general election.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, skills minister Baroness Jacqui Smith insisted that Labour had acted decisively, but faced tough questioning over the extent of the messages.

During an interview on GB News, Smith denied that Labour was becoming the 'nasty party', a label famously used by Theresa May to describe the Conservatives in 2002.

'No, we're not. We're not the nasty party. What we are is the decisive party,' she said.

However, critics remain unconvinced, with Conservative MPs accusing Labour of harbouring a toxic culture behind closed doors.

A Government source described the WhatsApp messages as "unacceptable and deeply disappointing", warning that the party's failure to act sooner raises serious concerns about its leadership.

What Happens Next?

Labour's internal investigation is ongoing, with further suspensions possible. Some party members and MPs are calling for permanent expulsions, while others argue that a wider cultural change is needed within the party.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police will assess whether any laws were broken, raising the possibility of criminal charges for some individuals involved.

For now, the suspended councillors remain barred from party activities, and Labour's leadership must decide how harshly to punish those responsible for what has become one of the biggest internal scandals of Starmer's tenure.