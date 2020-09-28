A plastic bag containing £14 million was found hidden in the wall of one of Pablo Escobar's houses. Nicolás Escobar, a nephew of the infamous drug lord, found the bag of money in his uncle's apartment where he now lives in the city of Medellin.

Escobar's nephew said this is not the first time he has found money in unusual places on locations where his uncle used to hide to avoid being captured by authorities. He said he had a "vision" that pointed him where to look for the stash in the apartment. However, many of the old notes found had already decayed and are no longer usable.

The Colombian drug lord is known to have hidden millions in his properties across Colombia. Since his death, rumours have been circulating in Medellin about his undisclosed fortunes that could well be lying around in plain sight.

Along with the money bag, Nicolás also found a gold pen, satellite phones, a typewriter and a camera along with an undeveloped roll of film. He had been living in his uncle's apartment for the past five years.

During an interview, he said there were numerous occasions when he would escort his uncle. He was once kidnapped and tortured for seven hours. Two of his coworkers were also attacked with a chainsaw by individuals wanting to know of the drug lord's whereabouts, the BBC wrote.

At the peak of his career, Pablo Escobar was reported to have amassed a fortune worth about £47 billion today. The kingpin gained a spot in Forbes magazine's list of global billionaires and the seventh richest person on Earth for a period of seven years. He purchased a Learjet solely for the purpose of transporting his money.

He was at the helm of the Medellin cartel controlling about 80 percent of cocaine shipped into the US. Around 15 tons of cocaine was said to be smuggled in each day, earning his Cartel as much as £325 million a week. He waged war against the Colombian state for decades to prevent extradition to the United States.

Despite being a drug lord and responsible for over 4,000 deaths, Pablo gained popularity by sponsoring charity projects and investing in poor neighbourhoods.

He died on December 2, 1993 during a shoot out when Colombian law enforcement finally caught up with him in a middle-class neighbourhood in Medellin.