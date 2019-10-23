For a few years now, automotive enthusiasts have been observing a trend that might soon apply to all types of vehicles. Not only is the car industry gradually shifting to electric platforms, but it seems that most modern rides are now equipped with automatic drivetrains. It has even become a running joke in the industry that the best security measure on an automobile is a stick shift. Nevertheless, the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR is outfitted with one for those who are interested.

For driving purists, a manual transmission allows them to reportedly forge a connection with their machines. Hence, the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMG offers that option for consumers who want complete control over their ride.

CNet notes that with the starting price of $184,995, buyers can check out other options, but fans will most likely choose it for the brand recognition alone. On top of the renowned marque, this luxurious coupe will certainly appeal to those seeking a more tactile driving experience.

Like the archetypal hunter, everything has been finely tuned for a purpose. Sculptural forms create an athletic predatory stance, and show Vantageâ€™s inherent dynamism.#Vantage #AstonMartin #BeautifulWontBeTamed pic.twitter.com/I4kkhbyk7y — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 19, 2019

Others will argue that flaunting a manual transmission is nothing extraordinary, but the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR is a high-performance sports car at its core. Within its frame is a 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 engine sourced from Mercedes-Benz. This means owners have 503-horsepower at their disposal just like its automatic sibling. However, the torque is reportedly lower at 625 Nm which is down by an estimated 60 Nm as well.

â€œExhilaration and beautifully responsive control in an unrivalled dynamic driveâ€ â€“ Dr. Andy Palmer, President & Group CEO#Vantage #AstonMartin #BeautifulWontBeTamed pic.twitter.com/H4fSFoD8SC — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 19, 2019

It appears that this is a tradeoff to lower its weight by 100 kg. To meet parity would require it to fortify the gearbox, thereby adding more weight. The sleek coupe is sourcing its seven-speed transmission from Dana Gaziano, an Italian manufacturer that also supplies Maserati, Alfa Romeo and Ferrari with top-grade gearboxes. Buyers should know that it follows a dog-leg configuration.

The signature ultra-slim rear light graphic illuminates the full-width of the tailgate, accentuated by the flick in the Vantageâ€™s tail. #Vantage #AstonMartin #BeautifulWontBeTamed pic.twitter.com/xlSnKVpO8n — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) October 19, 2019

Furthermore, the 2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR features a lightweight manual transmission system, carbon-ceramic brakes, forged allow wheels and a carbon-fibre body. It promises a top speed of 322 kph, which is an impressive number for a stylish coupe like this.

To top it all off, the cabin is lavishly designed with leather upholstery and other premium-grade materials. Finally, the addition of a manual transmission will make it attractive for traditionalists.