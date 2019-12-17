While most carmakers are beginning to strive for zero-emission vehicles in the near future, some are still holding on to more conventional offerings. The industry is seeing more companies adopt all-electric technology to power their vehicles. Save for a few futuristic aesthetic elements, the exterior of EVs are practically the same as regular models. However, stepping inside usually reveals the cutting-edge changes to make its way to the instrument panels, entertainment units, and more. General Motors is adopting these technological advancements and equipping its 2020 Cadillac Escalade with a massive 38-inch curved OLED display.

Most buyers already know that the marque is synonymous with luxury. As such premium build quality, materials, and creature comforts are expected to ship along with the SUV. Lavish add-ons such as these are not out-of-the-ordinary for models such as the Escalade. Moreover, it seems that most high-end carmakers do not want to be left out by EV brands with technologically superior components featured within.

Cadillac will officially unveil the 2021 Escalade at a special event in Los Angeles on February 4. The SUV will ride on GMâ€™s T1 architecture, feature an independent rear suspension, and be available with the companyâ€™s Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving tech. #Cadillac #Escalade pic.twitter.com/ZRtSIpGqed — Cole Marzen (@cole_marzen) December 14, 2019

A 38-inch in-car display is not exactly the biggest is in the market now. In fact, the distinction belongs to an all-electric model from Byton, an EV startup, reports The Verge. Nevertheless, the tech will be distributed alongside a mass-market upscale SUV, which makes it a relevant milestone for General Motors, which is calling it an "industry first."

The company describes it as having "twice the pixel density of a 4K television," capable of producing "perfect blacks and the largest colour range available in the automotive industry." Sources claim spans across the dashboard from the driver side and all the way to the middle section. Other than that, Cadillac is apparently withholding more information until the official unveiling of the 2021 Escalade early next year.

Straight lines are so last year. Introducing the first curved OLED in the industry, with over 38â€ diagonal of total display on the 2021 #Cadillac #Escalade. First look February 2020, available late 2020. pic.twitter.com/AoW4SvXhYA — Cadillac (@Cadillac) December 16, 2019

On top of flaunting a 38-inch high-definition screen, the 2021 Cadillac Escalade is packing advanced features to make driving even more pleasurable. Owners will be able to enjoy hands-free highway driving with the help of the Super Cruise driver assistance system. For safety purposes, sensors will monitor and prompt the operator to keep their attention on the road instead of the entertainment system. It looks like the future might be a battle of which automotive company has the largest infotainment system on board.