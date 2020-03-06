Since the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, carmakers have followed those in the tech industry to showcase their latest offerings. Some of the notable automobiles that have recently debuted are the Aston Martin V12 Speedster and the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar. While these two luxurious roofless vehicles might attract specific types of consumers, those who prefer sustainability are excited about the latest in EV technology. The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt is the latest refresh, and is getting some interesting upgrades.

Interested buyers who were eager to see big changes made to its electric powertrain will be disappointed to know that it is practically the same as its predecessor, as indicated in an article published by Electrek. Therefore, it is likely the latest all-electric model will be capable of a 200-horsepower maximum output from its motors.

Our all-new modular platform and Ultium batteries will be the heartbeat of our all-electric future â€“ powering electric vehicles in every segment to meet the needs of every person. https://t.co/6rHye50N3w pic.twitter.com/biMvKalc7g March 5, 2020

Furthermore, the estimated range should be around 259 miles on a single charge of its 66-kWh lithium-ion batteries. Charging times on a regular 240V outlet normally takes around nine hours. Nevertheless, there is a slew of upgrades that should convince those who are still on the fence when it comes to EVs. The 2021 Chevrolet Bolt is reportedly getting a reworked camera system for its adaptive cruise control function. This should enhance its safety features for highway driving.

Another big improvement over the older model is allegedly the revamped interior of the EV. The seats are supposedly more ergonomic with additional lumbar support, premium stitching, and softer materials among others. Sadly, only the driver's seat is getting electronic controls. Existing bold owners will likewise notice an updated UI on the integrated display units, but should still find it familiar to make the transition seamless.

Tech-savvy owners will appreciate that the manufacturer did away with the older USB Type-A port and replaced those with USB Type-C instead. The latest gadgets and devices should be able to interface more conveniently with the vehicles electronic system. Additionally, the 2021 Chevrolet Bolt sports a built-in Qi Pad for wirelessly charging compatible devices such as the latest flagship Android handsets and the newer iPhones. For those using the latter, the new Wireless CarPlay function should make it easier for owners to link their mobile phones with the infotainment system.