The next James Bond film – "No Time to Die" – is nearing its premiere by the end of this month and merchandise tie-ins are expected to follow. So far, sneaker collectors recently reported a leak that showcased a collaboration with Adidas for a limited-edition Ultra Boost 20. Perhaps one of the most iconic brands that are synonymous with 007 is none other than Aston Martin. Thus most automotive enthusiasts consider it a pleasant surprise when the company unveiled the V12 Speedster.

Just a quick glance at this unique supercar, and something odd will immediately grab people's attention. It might seem like a manufacturing error, but it is reportedly intentional. Despite the missing roof and windshield, the design is supposedly a tribute to the British Marque's racing legacy. This exclusive machine was unveiled online after the 2020 Geneva Auto Show was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to CNN.

Created by our bespoke customisation service, Q by Aston Martin, the V12 Speedster example being showcased today is designed in a conceptual Boeing F/A-18 livery.

The V12 Speedster owes its striking aesthetics to a combination of the 1953 DB3S and the 1959 DBR1. Additionally, others claim there is a bit from the 2013 CC100 Speedster concept thrown into the mix. As implied from the start, Aston Martin wants owners to enjoy an open-top experience. This high-performance automobile came from the folks at the manufacturer's "Q" customisation service group and will be offered in limited numbers.

Fans of the renowned fictional British spy would immediately recognise that the team that designed the vehicle is named after Q (for Quartermaster). He is the trustworthy old chap that provides all of 007's gadgets and weapons for his missions.

This supercar is powered by a 5.2-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission. This massive power plant channels 700 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque through a limited-slip differential to the rear axles. Testing shows that it can go from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds.

Given the outstanding power it can muster, engineers from Aston Martin needed to make adjustments for safety. The 21-inch centre-lock wheels are equipped with carbon-ceramic brake systems for reliable stopping power. Furthermore, since the V12 Speedster does not have a windshield and roof, the top speed has been electronically limited to 186 mph. Only 88 examples of this $950,000 exotic ride will be offered globally.