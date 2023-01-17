For Mac fans, 2022 was a bit of a disappointment considering the highly anticipated launch of new MacBook Pro models. Thankfully, Apple will make it up to fans as the company has lined up a number of Mac releases this year including the new 2023 MacBook Pro models.

Apple silicon Mac Pro

Almost every Mac product has at least one model that features an Apple silicon chip except for Mac Pro. Apple might have needed more time to develop a CPU that can satisfy the needs of power users, but it now appears that Apple is on the verge of revealing its high-end computing workhorse, according to DigitalTrends.

Development for the rumoured Apple silicon Mac Pro has not been a smooth one. The M2 Extreme, the first chip that Apple was developing for the Mac Pro has been abandoned. The company later settled for the M2 Ultra to power the upcoming device.

A rather disappointing revelation is that the new Mac Pro won't have a new design and won't support user-upgradable memory. The model is expected to launch at a spring event in the coming months.

14-inch and 16-inch 2023 MacBook Pro

Based on past launches, Apple usually released new MacBook Pro models in the fall but it didn't happen last year. This means that high-end laptops are long overdue.

The new MacBook Pros are definitely coming in 2023, but fans shouldn't expect big changes from current models. Most changes would be internal as the upcoming models will feature the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, offering modest upgrades from the current M1 Pro and M1 Max.

The 2023 MacBook Pro models are also slated for Apple's spring event. Digitaltrends predicts this event could arrive by March or April.

15-inch MacBook Air

The MacBook Air has already turned 15 years old, but Apple remains stuck in offering the product line in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes. This could be the year Apple could offer a new screen size for the product.

Various sources claim that Apple is working on a 15-inch MacBook Air, which would give MacBook Air fans another screen-size option after the 11-inch model was stopped in 2016. The new model is expected to launch sometime this year.