Americans could earn a $250 cash-back reward by putting $500 in planned Black Friday purchases on an eligible credit card. Issuers offer welcome bonuses to new customers who meet spending requirements, potentially helping shoppers offset holiday costs.

A card offering $250 after $500 in eligible purchases would return half the qualifying spend. However, applicants must qualify, meet the deadline, and follow the card's terms. Interest charges could quickly erase the benefit if cardholders carry a balance.

How a $250 Welcome Bonus Could Cut Shopping Costs

Welcome bonuses provide a one-off reward after new cardholders spend a specified amount within a set period. Rewards may arrive as statement credits, deposits, cheques, or gift cards.

Check when the spending period starts, which transactions qualify, and when the reward is paid. Cash advances and balance transfers usually do not count. Check the annual fee and eligibility rules, too. Fees could reduce the bonus's value, while existing or former cardholders may not qualify for some offers.

Compare Cash Back and Travel Rewards

Cash-back cards offer a direct return through statement credits or deposits. Travel cards award points or miles that may be redeemed for flights, hotels, rental cars, or transfers to travel partners.

Compare realistic redemption value, not just the advertised bonus. Travel points can vary in value depending on how they are used, while cash back often has simpler redemption rules. Consider annual fees, reward caps, and your usual purchases. Choose a card that matches your spending habits.

Check Retailer Offers and Quarterly Rewards

Some cards offer higher cash-back rates on rotating categories, sometimes up to 5%, subject to quarterly limits. Amazon and other retailers have appeared in past fourth-quarter categories, but offers change. Check the current rewards calendar, spending cap, eligible merchants, and whether activation is required.

Chase Offers, Amex Offers, and Citi Merchant Offers may provide additional discounts or statement credits at selected retailers. Check minimum spend, expiry dates, and payment conditions; offers may not combine.

Check Purchase Protection and Interest Rates

Some cards cover eligible purchases against theft or accidental damage for a limited period. Others extend a manufacturer's warranty. Coverage may last 90 to 120 days, but claim limits, exclusions, and documentation requirements vary. Read the benefits guide first.

A 0% introductory annual percentage rate (APR) can provide temporary interest-free financing, but the regular rate usually applies after the promotional period. Late payments may affect promotional terms. Pay the minimum on time and know when the rate ends.

Make Planned Spending Work Harder

Before applying, compare the bonus, annual fee, spending deadline, eligible transactions, and ongoing APR. Use the card for purchases already in your budget, rather than spending extra to reach the threshold. If you cannot repay the balance in full, interest may cost more than the reward. A $250 bonus on $500 of eligible purchases can be valuable when the applicant qualifies and manages repayments responsibly. Calculate the net benefit after fees and read the card agreement before applying.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to apply for any particular credit card. Rewards, rates, fees, eligibility, and protection benefits vary by issuer. Review the card agreement before making a financial decision.