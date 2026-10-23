US consumers can explore several ways to earn rewards or lower expenses, from testing mobile apps to claiming bank bonuses and comparing insurance quotes. However, advertised benefits are not guaranteed, and some options involve significant costs or financial risks.

1. Testerup: Earn Rewards for Testing Apps and Games

Testerup lets users earn rewards by testing mobile games, trying apps, and completing surveys. Offers may require reaching specific game levels or completing tasks by a deadline. The company advertises rewards exceeding $170 for some offers and lists a $55 minimum payout threshold.

Actual earnings depend on available tasks and whether users meet the requirements. Check the applicable payout terms before participating, particularly if an offer requires in-app purchases that could reduce your earnings.

2. SoFi: Qualify for a Bank Bonus of Up to $400

SoFi offers eligible customers bonuses for receiving qualifying direct deposits into its Checking and Savings account. Under its published promotion, customers receiving between $1,000 and $4,999.99 in qualifying deposits can earn $50, while those receiving at least $5,000 can qualify for $400. Deposits are assessed over a 25-day period following the first qualifying deposit. The offer has specific deadlines and eligibility requirements, so check the current terms before applying.

Not every incoming transfer qualifies as a direct deposit. Compare account terms, interest rates, and applicable fees before switching banks, and ensure the account suits your regular banking needs.

3. Freecash: Complete Online Tasks for Rewards

Freecash rewards users for completing surveys, downloading apps, and playing mobile games. Payments depend on the offer and its completion requirements.

Some tasks require reaching specific milestones, while others may involve purchases or subscriptions. Check the conditions before starting, and compare the potential reward with the time and money required. Large advertised payouts do not guarantee substantial individual earnings.

4. Branded Surveys: Earn Rewards for Sharing Your Opinion

Branded Surveys connects participants with market research opportunities. Users complete surveys, earn points, and redeem eligible balances for rewards, including PayPal payments and gift cards.

The company estimates that participants may earn $5 to $100 monthly, depending on activity and survey availability. Its published guidance lists a standard redemption threshold of 500 points, equivalent to $5. Participants may not qualify for every survey, and opportunities vary. Check the available rewards and payout conditions in your location before treating surveys as a potential source of extra income.

5. National Debt Relief: Explore Options for Unsecured Debt

National Debt Relief negotiates with creditors in an attempt to settle qualifying unsecured debts for less than the outstanding balances. The company states that its programme generally targets consumers with at least $10,000 in qualifying unsecured debt, with some participants completing the process within 24 to 48 months. Neither debt reduction nor a specific completion date is guaranteed.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warns that debt settlement can lead to additional interest, late fees, collection activity, lawsuits, and credit score damage. Programme fees can also reduce potential savings.

Before enrolling, compare alternatives, such as negotiating directly with creditors or seeking help from a reputable non-profit credit counselling organisation. Forgiven debt may also have tax implications, depending on individual circumstances.

6. Insurify: Compare Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify helps drivers compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers. The company advertises potential annual savings of up to $1,100, but individual results vary and savings are not guaranteed.

Your premiums depend on factors such as location, driving history, vehicle, and coverage requirements. Compare deductibles, exclusions, and coverage limits alongside prices. If switching providers, confirm that your new policy is active before cancelling existing cover.

What Consumers Should Know Before Signing Up

Check eligibility rules, deadlines, fees, and spending requirements before pursuing rewards or savings. Bank bonuses and task-based rewards may provide extra cash, while debt settlement carries financial risks and insurance comparisons may help lower expenses.

Ultimately, the value of each option depends on your circumstances. Assess the likely benefits against the time, costs, and risks involved before committing.